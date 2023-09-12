The online gaming and gambling market—including online casinos, sports betting, and online lotteries—has undergone steady growth over the past decade. Analysts predict that by 2027, the industry will boast over 230 million global users and $95 billion in revenue.

In such a booming sector, e-gaming companies have to work hard to stand out.

Gem.bet, a licensed online betting company based in Seychelles, is a fast-growing company that takes a unique approach to the gaming experience. By emphasizing personalization and customer relationships, Gem.bet provides tailored experiences for its more than 20,000 users.

This customer-centric philosophy helps Gem.bet achieve its mission of being more than just a website, but rather a community its users can enjoy and engage with over and over. To achieve their goal of providing an excellent customer experience that’s continuously improving, Gem.bet leverages Fullstory’s behavioral data platform to make practical updates to their website.

5 examples of how Gem.bet is hitting the jackpot with Fullstory

1. Replace an old digital analytics tool that wasn’t cutting it

Gem.bet has long known the importance of providing a great digital experience, and previously used another gaming analytics tool that they found two major issues with:

The analytics the tool provided were not robust or complete enough to provide a clear picture of the digital experience

The tool couldn’t scale appropriately to meet the needs of Gem.bet’s growing business

Thankfully, another e-gaming company suggested that Fullstory might have the capabilities and scalability Gem.bet was looking for. After a quick and smooth onboarding process, the Gem.bet team was off and running with the insights they needed to reach their digital experience goals.

2. Optimize customer communications

Because Gem.bet values the user experience so greatly, they use behavioral data from Fullstory to proactively identify how to best support their customers. For example, they monitor when a user takes certain actions that may signify they need help or are confused about something on the website. When this happens, Gem.bet is alerted through Fullstory and reaches out directly to help the struggling customer.

3. Monitor customer processes to improve efficiency

Gem.bet wants to ensure that any account-related action a customer needs to take is as quick and seamless as possible. For example, the process of depositing money is something every active user needs to do. Gem.bet used Fullstory to see how much time elapses from starting to completing a deposit for the average customer.

They learned that the amount of time was much higher than they would like, and used the data to point out the issue to a relevant third party and prioritize a fix. This change resulted in an 18% decrease in speed to complete a deposit for Gem.bet’s users.

4. Reorganize the homepage to increase engagement

For some time, the Gem.bet team wondered why the “New Games” section of their website was less popular than expected. After all, they were confident their users would be interested in trying out new games. By using Scroll Maps in Fullstory, they realized that most visitors simply weren’t scrolling far enough down the page to see the New Games section at all.

With that knowledge, Gem.bet restructured the layout of its homepage so that more games would be visible “above the fold” on the website and require less scrolling to be discovered.

5. Improve relationships with partner companies

Gem.bet uses affiliate partners to refer companies to its website. Recently, some affiliates were reporting to the Gem.bet team that the referral numbers were inaccurate—meaning the partners weren’t receiving credit for all of their referrals. However, there was no way to substantiate these claims.

Once Gem.bet began using Fullstory, they were able to use Session Replay and Journey Mapping to verify that the affiliates were right—the referral links weren’t being tracked properly.

Knowing this, Gem.bet was able to rectify the referral link issue and maintain healthy partnerships with their affiliates.

To learn more about how behavioral data helps online gaming companies win big, watch this 8-minute demo on Fullstory for Gaming companies.