Behavioral data that empowers smarter decisions and sharper direction

With behavioral data from Fullstory, you can

Uncover hidden digital behaviors in mobile and web to remove friction and build experiences that keep customers coming back.

Fullstory Analytics

Understand and improve the tools and workflows that shape your employees' impact on the customer experience.

Fullstory Workforce

Pull vital behavioral data into the tools you already use to craft meaningful connections at every touchpoint.

Fullstory Anywhere

A comprehensive view into visitor sentiment

The details matter. Every click, scroll, and hesitation reveals how visitors feel, but most analytics tools miss the full picture. Fullstory captures these moments, helping you understand sentiment, spot friction, and create experiences that keep customers coming back.

Retail

Moments that matter

  • Comparing stroller options for a first child

  • Searching for the perfect graduation gift

  • Finding the right fit in a new clothing brand


But what if?

  • Search filters don’t work, making it hard to find the right product

  • Errors in the checkout process cause frustration and abandoned carts

  • A confusing shopping flow leaves customers stuck before they can buy


Fullstory helps retailers remove friction and create seamless shopping experiences with behavioral data.

Moments that matter

  • Searching for last-minute flights for an unexpected trip

  • Booking a dream vacation after months of planning

  • Choosing the perfect hotel for a special occasion


But what if?

  • Flight search results are slow or inaccurate, causing missed deals

  • The booking process is confusing, leading to abandoned reservations

  • Hidden fees or unclear pricing create frustration and distrust


Fullstory helps travel brands streamline booking experiences, reduce friction, and keep travelers coming back.

Moments that matter

  • Opening a first savings account to plan for the future

  • Applying for a mortgage to buy a dream home

  • Checking investment performance before making a big decision


But what if?

  • Application forms are too complex, leading to abandoned sign-ups

  • Security concerns arise when login issues prevent account access

  • Unclear navigation makes it hard to find critical financial information


Fullstory helps financial institutions create seamless, secure digital experiences that build trust and keep customers engaged.

Moments that matter

  • Placing a first bet on a major sporting event

  • Trying out a new slot in an online casino

  • Cashing out after a winning streak in online poker


But what if?

  • Lag or glitches disrupt gameplay, causing frustration and lost bets

  • A confusing withdrawal process makes it difficult to cash out winnings

  • Poor mobile optimization leads to abandoned sessions and lost engagement


Fullstory helps online gaming platforms create smooth, frustration-free experiences that keep players engaged and coming back.

Moments that matter

  • Signing up for a new platform to solve a key business challenge

  • Exploring features during a free trial to see if the tool is a good fit

  • Collaborating with a team inside a product that powers daily work


But what if?

  • A confusing onboarding experience causes users to drop off before they see value

  • Slow performance or bugs frustrate teams and reduce adoption

  • Essential features are hard to find, leading to low engagement and churn


Fullstory helps software companies create seamless, intuitive experiences that drive adoption, retention, and long-term customer loyalty.

Moments that matter

  • Ordering takeout from a favorite restaurant after a long day

  • Choosing a meal kit subscription for easy, home-cooked dinners

  • Searching for grocery delivery options to save time


But what if?

  • A confusing checkout process causes abandoned orders

  • Delivery tracking is inaccurate, leaving customers frustrated

  • Poor mobile experience makes it hard to browse menus or place an order


Fullstory helps food and beverage brands create seamless, frustration-free digital experiences that keep customers coming back.

Ask questions, get answers—backed by your behavioral data

You've got data coming out of your ears. Get instant, accurate answers to the questions that drive your business forward—faster.

Learn more about StoryAI

Mammut increases mobile conversions by 8%

JetBlue reduces payment errors by 20%

Flight Centre decreases booking fail rate by 22%

Finicity increases funnel conversions by 15%

Carvana sees 5% lift in cars reserved for checkout

Additional resources

What is behavioral data & why is it important?

Learn the essentials of behavioral data and its transformative impact on customer experience.

6 Hurdles of Modern Data Teams

A field guide and workbook to help leaders prioritize and plan how to address the biggest challenges

A new era of behavioral data—powered by AI for customers and teams

Fullstory expands its portfolio with new AI-driven solutions, helping teams collect, analyze, and act on behavioral data faster and more effectively.

