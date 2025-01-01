Build better digital experiences with insights from always-on, AI-agent analysts
Uncover hidden digital behaviors in mobile and web to remove friction and build experiences that keep customers coming back.
Understand and improve the tools and workflows that shape your employees' impact on the customer experience.
Pull vital behavioral data into the tools you already use to craft meaningful connections at every touchpoint.
A comprehensive view into visitor sentiment
The details matter. Every click, scroll, and hesitation reveals how visitors feel, but most analytics tools miss the full picture. Fullstory captures these moments, helping you understand sentiment, spot friction, and create experiences that keep customers coming back.
Moments that matter
Comparing stroller options for a first child
Searching for the perfect graduation gift
Finding the right fit in a new clothing brand
But what if?
Search filters don’t work, making it hard to find the right product
Errors in the checkout process cause frustration and abandoned carts
A confusing shopping flow leaves customers stuck before they can buy
Fullstory helps retailers remove friction and create seamless shopping experiences with behavioral data.
Moments that matter
Searching for last-minute flights for an unexpected trip
Booking a dream vacation after months of planning
Choosing the perfect hotel for a special occasion
But what if?
Flight search results are slow or inaccurate, causing missed deals
The booking process is confusing, leading to abandoned reservations
Hidden fees or unclear pricing create frustration and distrust
Fullstory helps travel brands streamline booking experiences, reduce friction, and keep travelers coming back.
Moments that matter
Opening a first savings account to plan for the future
Applying for a mortgage to buy a dream home
Checking investment performance before making a big decision
But what if?
Application forms are too complex, leading to abandoned sign-ups
Security concerns arise when login issues prevent account access
Unclear navigation makes it hard to find critical financial information
Fullstory helps financial institutions create seamless, secure digital experiences that build trust and keep customers engaged.
Moments that matter
Placing a first bet on a major sporting event
Trying out a new slot in an online casino
Cashing out after a winning streak in online poker
But what if?
Lag or glitches disrupt gameplay, causing frustration and lost bets
A confusing withdrawal process makes it difficult to cash out winnings
Poor mobile optimization leads to abandoned sessions and lost engagement
Fullstory helps online gaming platforms create smooth, frustration-free experiences that keep players engaged and coming back.
Moments that matter
Signing up for a new platform to solve a key business challenge
Exploring features during a free trial to see if the tool is a good fit
Collaborating with a team inside a product that powers daily work
But what if?
A confusing onboarding experience causes users to drop off before they see value
Slow performance or bugs frustrate teams and reduce adoption
Essential features are hard to find, leading to low engagement and churn
Fullstory helps software companies create seamless, intuitive experiences that drive adoption, retention, and long-term customer loyalty.
Moments that matter
Ordering takeout from a favorite restaurant after a long day
Choosing a meal kit subscription for easy, home-cooked dinners
Searching for grocery delivery options to save time
But what if?
A confusing checkout process causes abandoned orders
Delivery tracking is inaccurate, leaving customers frustrated
Poor mobile experience makes it hard to browse menus or place an order
Fullstory helps food and beverage brands create seamless, frustration-free digital experiences that keep customers coming back.
Ask questions, get answers—backed by your behavioral data
You've got data coming out of your ears. Get instant, accurate answers to the questions that drive your business forward—faster.
Learn the essentials of behavioral data and its transformative impact on customer experience.
A field guide and workbook to help leaders prioritize and plan how to address the biggest challenges
Fullstory expands its portfolio with new AI-driven solutions, helping teams collect, analyze, and act on behavioral data faster and more effectively.