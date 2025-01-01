Build trust in every transaction with data-driven insights
Elevate banking and insurance services by creating seamless, secure user experiences that foster trust and drive retention.
Pinnacle Pet Group increases conversions across its brands
Pinnacle Pet Group leveraged Fullstory to efficiently identify and resolve errors during rapid growth, improving customer satisfaction by streamlining issue resolution.
Finicity enhances sensitive data management
Finicity improved its fraud detection, data collection, and customer experience by using Fullstory's Private by Default setting to securely manage sensitive data and verify insights.
MYOB increases privacy, while saving critical engineering time
Fullstory helped MYOB create a streamlined process to identify and resolve bugs swiftly while ensuring compliance with PII regulations
Casumo enhances player experience and accelerates issue resolution
Casumo enhanced player experience by using Fullstory’s insights to accelerate issue resolution and streamline key processes to boost customer satisfaction.
Detect fraudulent activity
Leverage real-time analytics and session replay to help banking and insurance providers quickly identify and neutralize fraud, safeguarding both sensitive customer data and company revenue.
Mitigate bugs
Troubleshoot bugs in real-time to resolve issues faster and avoid abandoned carts, directly impacting revenue and engineering time.
See how Finicity resolved critical bugs faster with Fullstory →
Maximize expansion opportunities
Scale your business without compromising on customer experience. Use behavioral insights and key metrics to quickly adapt, fix errors, and meet the evolving needs of both new and loyal customers.
See how Pinnacle Pet Group maintained seamless customer journeys amidst rapid growth →
Grow revenue
Leverage Fullstory’s session replay to pinpoint and remove friction in the user journeys, reduce session abandonment, and strengthen brand trust for higher ROI.
Drive engagement
Boost satisfaction and engagement with optimized site and app experiences powered by data-driven insights from Fullstory.
Build loyalty
Trust is key for customers seeking insurance or banking solutions. Use Fullstory to address critical needs in real time, fostering reliability and long-term loyalty.
“ clear, complete picture.”
“...Fullstory goes from very macro-level analyses all the way down to individual interactions, so you can get a clear, complete picture.”
“ it’s paying dividends”
“Fullstory enables us to identify those small things that will have an outsized impact on our KPIs. We’re using these insights to make every improvement we can, and it’s paying dividends… "
