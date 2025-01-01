As a UK top five and pan-European, fully-integrated pet insurer and pet health services provider, Pinnacle Pet Group (PPG) believes happy, healthy pets make pet parents happy. And through its trusted brand Everypaw, and robust B2B partnerships including Sainsbury’s Bank, Argos, and Post Office, PPG has brought thoughtful insurance and medical offerings to over a million pet owners throughout Europe. Since its rebranding in 2021, PPG has experienced rapid digital growth as pet care becomes more popular with pet owners and through acquisitions that brought nearly 100,000 new customers into its fold.

Challenge

Pinnacle Pet Group (PPG) faced the challenge of maintaining a seamless customer journey amidst rapid digital growth, driven by increasing pet care popularity and successful acquisitions. They needed a solution to efficiently identify and rectify errors to ensure continued customer satisfaction.



Solution

PPG adopted Fullstory's autocapture feature, enabling their team to proactively detect and prioritize error fixes. By conducting regular performance tests and utilizing Fullstory dashboards, PPG captured interaction errors and HTML issues. They analyzed the business impact of each error through a BI tool, efficiently prioritizing issue resolution without extensive engineering involvement.