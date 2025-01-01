Private by default
Worry free, by default
Don’t risk collecting sensitive user data. See everything you need to build better experiences—and nothing you don’t.
Ship confidently–without risking user privacy
Access reliable data
Get complete visibility into the way users interact with your digital experience without collecting any of the sensitive, unnecessary information that creates risk.
Capture what you need
Robust privacy settings empower you to easily and intentionally capture only the data you need.
Say goodbye to PII
Sensitive fields like passwords or credit card numbers are never captured. Add custom exclusions to totally block specific data from playback, event streams, search, and segmentation.
Real users weigh in on Fullstory’s privacy features
“Fullstory's privacy-first approach is world-class, and the PII masking is something that no one else is doing.”
Not your average privacy settings
Wireframed replay
Masked elements are transformed into a wireframe during Session Replay, allowing you to see every user interaction in high fidelity.
Flexible masking
Fullstory goes beyond protecting payment and password fields. Safely preview changes with easy configuration and consent-based capture rules.
Masking made for mobile
In addition to masking text, Fullstory for Mobile Apps can replace images with solid shapes to prevent collecting any unnecessary context.
Finicity boosted data collection best practices with Fullstory
"One of the greatest advantages of Fullstory is that it lets us verify the data we’re seeing with actual sessions, where with other solutions we didn’t have assurance the numbers are good.”
Christiaan Johnson
VP of Product, Consumer and User Experiences, Finicity
