Fullstory Cookie Policy

Fullstory uses cookies, and other technologies, to collect and process information in accordance with this Cookie Policy. When you interact with our main website www.fullstory.com (the “Site”) that is managed by Fullstory, Inc. and its affiliates (“Fullstory” or “us” or “we”) and when you use the Fullstory SaaS analytics software and services (“Services”), you consent to the use of cookies, and other technologies, to collect and process information in accordance with this Cookie Policy. You may have seen a pop up asking for your consent to this policy on your first visit to our Sites. You may withdraw your consent at any time by following the instructions below.

Information We Collect

When you visit the Sites, our web server will temporarily record certain information from the device you use to access our Sites, the domain name or IP address of the requesting computer, the access date, the file request of the client (file name and URL), the HTTP response code and the Site from which you are visiting us, the number of bytes transferred during the connection and, if applicable, other technical information that we use and statistically evaluate for the technical implementation of the website’s use (such as delivery of the content, guaranteeing the website’s functionality and security, etc.).

It is necessary to store and process the information referred to above for the duration of your session in order to deliver our Site content to your device. We also store some of this information in the log files of our servers. We will not combine this information with your IP address or other personal information relating to you except as disclosed below.

This processing will take place for the fulfillment of the existing contract of use with you, as far as it serves the purpose of the technical implementation of the Site’s use and to otherwise protect our legitimate interest in making our website as user-friendly, safe and attractive as possible and in promoting our Services.

We will also use the data described above to draw conclusions about your interests from your use and to adapt our Site’s offerings according to your interests (profiling) in order to make our website as user-friendly, safe and attractive as possible and thus promote the sale of Services.

For further information on the legal bases on which we rely to collect, use and process information about you, please refer to our Privacy Policy, available here .

What is a cookie?

We use cookies, and other technologies, to collect and process the information described above. Cookies are small text files that many websites automatically download to a user's computer or other device when they browse online. Cookies are primarily used to collect standard Internet log information and visitor behavior data. This information is typically used to track visitor use of a website, improve the functionality of the website and to compile statistical reports on website activity.

Cookies allow a website to recognize a user’s device. Cookies allow you to navigate between pages efficiently, remember preferences and generally improve the user experience for you. They can also be used to tailor advertising to your interests through tracking your browsing across websites.

Cookies are one of two variants. Session cookies are deleted automatically when you close your browser and persistent cookies remain on your device after the browser is closed (for example to remember your user preferences when you return to the website). Persistent cookies, also known as permanent cookies, are cookies that are stored on your hard drive until they expire or until you delete the cookie.

Fullstory deploys required cookies, functionality cookies and targeting or advertising cookies on its Sites.

Cookie Functions

Cookies and other technologies are used on our Sites to provide the following functions: personalization, session management, usage tracking, testing, and advertising.

We also use cookies which are strictly necessary to allow you to access our Sites, to move between pages and to receive the services which you have requested. The types of data collected by these required cookies includes:

Session identifier

IP address

Webpage URL

Referring website

Security tokens

Refusing cookies and further information

If you do not agree to the use of these cookies please disable them by following the instructions for your browser set out here. Please note that some of the services will not function if cookies are disabled. Please see below for more information about how the cookies are used on the Sites.

Where the organization setting the cookie provides an automated disabling tool for its cookie(s) we list the name of that organization, the category of cookies it sets and a link to its automated disabling tool. In all other cases, we list the names of the cookies themselves and their source as of the date of this Cookie Policy so that you can easily identify and disable them if you want through your browser controls.

Some browsers make it possible for you to signal that you do not want your Internet browsing activity to be tracked. Disabling tracking may interfere with some uses of the Sites and the services provided on the Sites.

What types of cookies will these Sites use and for what purposes?

Strictly necessary cookies. These cookies are essential in order to enable you to move around the Sites and use their features. Without these cookies, services you have asked for (such as navigating between pages) cannot be provided. We also use cookies which are strictly necessary to allow you to access our Sites, to move between pages and to receive the services which you have requested. The types of data collected by these required cookies includes: session identifier; IP address; webpage URL; referring website; and security tokens.

Here are the strictly necessary cookies we use:

Cookie Name Cookie Details Purpose Cookies Used Osano osano_consentmanager, osano_consentmanager_uuid Security, Site and Services Integrity Third-party Cloudflare __cflb,​​_biz_sid Secure the website Third-party Fullstory fs_session, fs_uid Maintain an authenticated user’s session First-party

Performance cookies. We may make use of analytic cookies to analyze how our visitors use our Sites and to monitor our Sites’ performance. This allows us to provide a high-quality experience by customizing our offering and quickly identifying and fixing any issues that arise. For example, we might use performance cookies to keep track of which pages are most popular, which method of linking between pages is most effective, and to determine why some pages are receiving error messages. We might also use these cookies to highlight articles or Site services that we think will be of interest to you based on your usage of the Sites. The information collected by these cookies is not associated with the personal information you manually provide to us when you use the Sites (such as name and contact information).

Purpose Cookie Name Cookies Used Cookie Details Secure the website Fullstory First-party fs_csrftoken Note website and server performance Cloudflare Third-party __cf_bm, _biz_uid, _biz_nA Count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of Fullstory’s site Google Analytics Third-party _ga, _gid, _gclxxxx, _gcl_au Used to throttle the request rate - limiting the collection of data Google Universal Analytics Third-party _gat Allows Fullstory to uncover customer insights and create optimal web experiences AB Tasty First-party ABTasty Analyze incoming traffic Adobe First-party s_xxxx Link visitor behavior to the recipient of an email marketing campaign, to measure campaign effectiveness Marketo First-party _mkto_trk Temporarily stores form submission and analytics data Marketo First-party _biz_dfsA, _biz_pendingA Manage sessions on load balanced servers, to ensure user requests are routed consistently to the correct server Marketo First-party BIGipServerab31web-nginx-app_https Identify website visitors for analytics purposes Metadata First-party Metadata_session_id Identify user activity Fullstory First-party _ga_D269HHYBGZ, _biz_kvpA

Website functionality cookies. We make use of cookies to provide you with certain functionality. For example, to remember choices you make (such as your user name, language or the region you are in), or to recognize the platform from which you access the Sites, and to provide enhanced and more personal features. This allows us to provide a high-quality experience by customizing our offering and quickly identifying and fixing any issues that arise. For example, we might use functionality cookies to keep track of which pages are most popular, which method of linking between pages is most effective, and to determine why some pages are receiving error messages.

Here are the functional cookies we use:

Purpose Cookie Name Cookies Used Cookie Details Remember the information that the site visitor provided through the chat on subsequent site visits Drift First-party driftt_aid, DFTT_END_USER_PREV_BOOTSTRAPPED, driftt_sid Store unique session key for Help Center Functionality Zendesk Third-party _help_center_session Load scripts and code into a page Google Tag Manager Third-party dc_gtm_UA-xxxxxxxx

Advertising cookies. Advertising cookies (or targeting cookies) collect information about the browsing habits associated with your device and are used to make advertising more relevant to you and your interests. They are also used by services provided by third parties on these Sites, such as ‘Like’ or ‘Share’ buttons in addition to providing the requested functionality. Third parties provide these services in return for recognizing that you (or more accurately your device has) have visited a certain website. These third parties put down advertising cookies both when you visit our Sites and when you use their services and navigate away from our Sites. The Sites use the following advertising cookies:

You can opt out of the advertising cookies set by these third parties at http://www.youronlinechoices.com/uk/your-ad-choices :

In addition to the cookies set by third parties set out above, the following other advertising cookies are also used:

Purpose Cookie Name Cookies Used Cookie Details Improve and understand how people use our services, including buttons, widgets, and Ads LinkedIn Third-party bcookie, lissc, lang, lidc, UserMatchHistory, AnalyticsSyncHistory, bscookie, li_gc Engage with a user that previously visited our website Bing First-party _uetsid, _uetvid, MUID Track individuals who visit and run automated marketing campaigns Marketo First-party __d_mkto Used to deliver, measure and improve the relevancy of ads Facebook Third-party _fbp, fr Optimize advertisement relevance and ensure that the visitor does not see the same ads multiple times Demandbase Third-party tuuid_lu Measure the performance of advertising campaigns Twitter Third-party personalization_id Enable session-specific features Drift Third-party drift_campaign_refresh

Our emails may contain a single, campaign-unique “web beacon pixel” to tell us whether our emails are opened and verify any clicks through to links within the email. We may use this information to determine for example which of our emails are more interesting to you. The pixel will be deleted when you delete the email.

Use of IP addresses and web logs

We may also use your IP address and browser type to help diagnose problems with our server, to administer our Sites and to improve the services we offer to you. An IP address is a numeric code that identifies your computer on the Internet. Your IP address might also be used to gather broad demographic information such as the domain you are coming from (e.g. google.com). This type of IP lookups can be used to understand the flow of traffic to our Sites.

Third party cookies and analytics

Please note that this Cookie Policy does not apply to, and we are not responsible for, the privacy practices of third party websites which may be linked to our Sites.

Changes to the Cookie Policy

We may update this Cookie Policy and we encourage you to review this Policy from time to time to stay informed of how we are using cookies. This Cookie Policy was last updated on July 27, 2022.