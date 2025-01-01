Food & Beverage

Serve up more seamless experiences

Elevate your online food and beverage services by optimizing the entire customer journey, from order to delivery, for a truly delightful experience.

71.5%

Lost revenue reclaimed from a single error identified by Chipotle

6.5%

Increase in total transactions at Pizza Hut

4%

Of shoppers encountered an “Unable to Process Order” error, discovered with Fullstory at Riachuelo

Pizza Hut transforms global customer experience

With Fullstory, Pizza Hut gained deeper insights into customer interactions, facilitating cross-functional collaboration and enabling targeted strategies tailored to specific market needs.

Chipotle chips away at DX issues to improve customer satisfaction

Fullstory empowered Chipotle to identify and resolve friction points on their website and app, enabling smoother customer experiences and more streamlined operations.

Travel + Leisure Co. increases conversions and reduces time to booking

Travel + Leisure used Fullstory to proactively address booking issues, reduce checkout time, and optimize feature usage for a more delightful customer experience.

Lowe's optimizes operational efficiency

By leveraging Fullstory’s Fullcapture, Lowe's filled critical data gaps in areas like product availability and error management, enabling real-time adjustments and saving significant operational costs.

Retail - Reduce cart abandonment-moo

Reduce cart abandonment

Boost AOV and retain more customers by understanding user behavior on a deeper level– and say goodbye to abandoned carts for good.

Retail-Gambling-Food-Target user-specific discounting-SDM

Target user-specific discounting

Get near real-time data on checkout sessions and trigger personalized discounts. Turn user frustration into delight with timely, targeted offers when issues arise.

Food-Improve customer journeys-papajohns

Improve customer journeys

Utilize product analytics and session replay to uncover friction, validate shifts in key metrics, and prioritize improvements by tracking behavior across your site.


Grow revenue

Leverage Fullstory’s session replay to pinpoint and remove friction in the user journey, reduce cart abandonment, and strengthen brand trust for higher ROI.


Drive engagement

Boost satisfaction and engagement with optimized site and app experiences powered by data-driven insights from Fullstory.

Build loyalty

Address customer needs in real-time to foster trust and keep your customers coming back for more.

“fully understand frictional points in our processes…”

"Fullstory really helps us fully understand frictional points in our processes…With just web analytics, you don't get that. You can see where people are falling out, but not why."

“enhance our online platform”

"Working with Fullstory allows us to delve deep into the digital behaviors of our customers...By identifying and addressing friction points, we can enhance our online platform, making it more intuitive and customer-friendly."

