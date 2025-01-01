Transform digital journeys into unforgettable experiences
Exceptional hospitality starts at booking. Craft seamless user experiences that convert from the very first interaction.
JetBlue's revenue and efficiency soars
JetBlue leveraged Fullstory to optimize user experiences, streamline troubleshooting, and improve user flows for a more seamless browsing, booking, and check-in process.
GOL Airlines improves satisfaction by streamlining DX
GOL Airlines utilized Fullstory to reduce check-in errors, proactively resolve flight disruptions, and quickly identify booking issues,
Travel + Leisure Co. increases conversions and reduces time to booking
Travel + Leisure used Fullstory to proactively address booking issues, reduce checkout time, and optimize feature usage for a more delightful customer experience.
Endeavour Group decreases rage clicks and abandoned carts
Endeavour Group used Fullstory to enhance customer experience by identifying friction points and optimizing digital interactions, leading to smoother journeys and more effective team collaboration.
Mitigate bugs
Troubleshoot bugs in real-time to resolve issues faster and avoid abandoned carts, directly impacting revenue and engineering time.
See how JetBlue uses Fullstory to monitor product releases and streamline troubleshooting →
Detect fraudulent activity
Real-time analytics and session replay help businesses quickly identify and address fraud to safeguard revenue.
See how GOL Airlines utilized Fullstory to surface and resolve issues faster →
Improve customer journeys
Utilize product analytics and session replay to uncover friction, validate shifts in key metrics, and prioritize improvements by tracking behavior across your site.
See how Travel + Leisure revolutionized its service approach and optimized key site features →
Grow revenue
Smoother experiences create happier customers. Leverage Fullstory’s session replay to pinpoint and remove friction in the booking journey, reduce cart abandonment, and strengthen brand trust for higher
Drive engagement
Boost satisfaction and engagement with optimized site and app experiences powered by data-driven insights from Fullstory.
Build loyalty
Meet travelers' critical needs in real-time to build trust, ensuring they return for future bookings and become loyal, lifelong customers.
“Eyes wide open”
"Having your eyes wide open about your customers’ experiences and frustrations is critical to making good decisions about your customer journey….”
“Make product decisions faster”
"With Fullstory, we can make product decisions faster. If an issue crops up, I can see how big its impact is within two minutes and determine how we should prioritize it."
