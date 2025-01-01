Travel & Hospitality

22%

Decrease in booking fail rate for Flight Centre customers

20%

Reduction in payment errors at JetBlue

50%

Increase in customer engagement for TrueCar

JetBlue's revenue and efficiency soars

JetBlue leveraged Fullstory to optimize user experiences, streamline troubleshooting, and improve user flows for a more seamless browsing, booking, and check-in process.

20% reduction in payment errors
50% decrease in time to insight on A/B tests
GOL Airlines improves satisfaction by streamlining DX

GOL Airlines utilized Fullstory to reduce check-in errors, proactively resolve flight disruptions, and quickly identify booking issues,

8% increase in digital self check-in conversions
$146k worth of support time saved
Travel + Leisure Co. increases conversions and reduces time to booking

Travel + Leisure used Fullstory to proactively address booking issues, reduce checkout time, and optimize feature usage for a more delightful customer experience.

9% increase in conversion rate for key feature
18.5% decrease in time to booking
Endeavour Group decreases rage clicks and abandoned carts

Endeavour Group used Fullstory to enhance customer experience by identifying friction points and optimizing digital interactions, leading to smoother journeys and more effective team collaboration.

27% decrease in rage clicks
13% increase in add to carts
Mitigate bugs 

Troubleshoot bugs in real-time to resolve issues faster and avoid abandoned carts, directly impacting revenue and engineering time. 

See how JetBlue uses Fullstory to monitor product releases and streamline troubleshooting

Detect fraudulent activity 

Real-time analytics and session replay help businesses quickly identify and address fraud to safeguard revenue.

See how GOL Airlines utilized Fullstory to surface and resolve issues faster


Improve customer journeys

Utilize product analytics and session replay to uncover friction, validate shifts in key metrics, and prioritize improvements by tracking behavior across your site.

See how Travel + Leisure revolutionized its service approach and optimized key site features


Smoother experiences create happier customers. Leverage Fullstory’s session replay to pinpoint and remove friction in the booking journey, reduce cart abandonment, and strengthen brand trust for higher 

Boost satisfaction and engagement with optimized site and app experiences powered by data-driven insights from Fullstory.

Meet travelers' critical needs in real-time to build trust, ensuring they return for future bookings and become loyal, lifelong customers.

“Eyes wide open”

"Having your eyes wide open about your customers’ experiences and frustrations is critical to making good decisions about your customer journey….”


Travel + Leisure Customer Story
“Make product decisions faster”

"With Fullstory, we can make product decisions faster. If an issue crops up, I can see how big its impact is within two minutes and determine how we should prioritize it."

JetBlue Customer Story

Additional resources

CUSTOMER STORY
Travel + Leisure Co. increases conversions and reduces time to booking

Learn how one of the world’s leading travel membership companies revolutionizes customer issue resolution and iterates on key site features.

Read the full story
CUSTOMER STORY
JetBlue reduces payment errors by 20%

See how this major airline streamlines collaboration and saves critical engineering time with Fullstory.

Read the full story
CUSTOMER STORY
TrueCar drives increase in engagement and conversions

See how this digital automotive marketplace was able to validate functionality and make a case for improvement.

Read the full story
How Papa John’s elevates online interactions with precision data collection

Explore how Papa John’s improves customer journeys using data-driven insights from Fullstory and Google Cloud.

Read the blog
Travel and hospitality: Digital experience statistics to know

The digital consumer trends that will define the travel and hospitality industry in the coming years.

Read the report
How Vio.com creates seamless booking experiences for over 100 million travelers each year with DXI

Learn how Vio.com makes data-driven UX decisions and sparks product ideas with Digital Experience Intelligence.

Read the blog

Give travelers a reason to come back

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can work for your organization.

Get a demo
