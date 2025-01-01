With an average of 1,000 daily flights, JetBlue transports over 40 million passengers each year to more than 100 cities in the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Since it was founded over two decades ago, JetBlue has been on a mission to inspire humanity by establishing a better way of doing business in air transport. To ensure their customers have the best possible digital experience when browsing, booking, and checking into flights, JetBlue uses Fullstory’s behavioral platform to monitor revenue-impacting feature releases, boost key user flows, and simplify cross-functional troubleshooting.

Challenge

Solution

JetBlue implemented Fullstory's behavioral data platform to optimize its digital experience. By closely monitoring revenue-impacting features and enhancing user flows, JetBlue aimed to streamline troubleshooting processes and ensure a seamless browsing, booking, and check-in process for its customers.