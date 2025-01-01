fs-icon-workforceFullstory Workforce

Background

Discover wasted spend and improve workflows

Get a clear view of how employees use (or don't use) their everyday tools so you can create better workflows and reduce unused licenses.

Cut needless spend

Gain visibility into your company's software usage to optimize licenses and reduce SaaS spend.

What you get:

  • Inventory apps automatically

  • Discover unsanctioned tools

  • Clarity into app adoption and license data

Streamline internal support

Give IT teams the details they need to instantly resolve employee issues and remove productivity roadblocks faster.

What you get:

  • Employee frustration and app performance data

  • Non-disruptive help ticket creation

  • Session replay of the employee experience

Improve how teams work

Visualize how employees use (or don’t use) the tools provided in their daily workflows to unlock greater efficiency and boost team productivity.

What you get:

  • Cross-app journey mapping

  • App adoption and experience scores

  • App champion identification

Background

Creating efficiency

“Workforce gives us empowerment through transparency. It gives me the footprint of what applications are out there. How many are out there? Who’s using them? And the frequency in which they’re using them? Now, I have compelling, objective data to demonstrate the business case behind spend and roadmapping decisions.”

Justin Hauschildt

Director, Enterprise Applications & Delivery Enablement, Slalom

Build a winning workforce

See beyond logins

Find out which tools employees actually use so you can cut wasted licenses and make it easier for them to access what they need.

Easy setup, instant insights

Our lightweight browser extension automatically captures tool usage and detects shadow IT—no custom scripts needed.

Visibility without overreach

Gain actionable insights into tool adoption and efficiency while respecting employee privacy.

Frustration-free experiences

Identify friction points and improve how teams interact with both 3rd party software and internally built tools.

