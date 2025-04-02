Your business runs on digital tools. But are they actually helping your employees?

Slow workflows, endless app-switching, and IT headaches don’t just frustrate your team, they drain time, inflate costs, and disrupt customer experience. Employees lose up to 30% of their day navigating inefficient systems. Every delay adds up, impacting productivity and performance at every level.

For years, Fullstory has helped you understand your customers—now it does the same for your employees. Fullstory Workforce gives companies a clear view of how teams interact with their digital tools, so they can remove friction, fix inefficiencies, and help employees stay focused on meaningful work instead of fighting their tech stack.

Why employee experience matters

The best customer experiences start with smooth internal operations. If teams are stuck wrestling with clunky tools, troubleshooting tech issues, or working around broken processes, those frustrations spread—leading to missed deadlines, dropped tasks, and unhappy customers.

With Fullstory Workforce, organizations can:

Streamline workflows by spotting bottlenecks and removing unnecessary steps

Speed up IT fixes so employees get help faster and stay productive

Cut software waste by identifying unused tools and consolidating costs

Improving the employee experience means better productivity, lower costs, and happier customers.

How Workforce helps teams work smarter

1. Find and fix workflow friction

Employees use multiple tools throughout the day, often copying and pasting information, re-entering data, or navigating extra steps that slow them down. Nearly 70% of workers say broken digital experiences make their jobs harder.

Fullstory Workforce highlights where processes break down, helping teams remove wasted time and frustrating "swivel chair" moments—where employees switch between apps just to complete a single task.

2. Speed up IT troubleshooting

IT teams need clear visibility into digital problems, but diagnosing issues often takes too long. On average, employees spend 20+ minutes per day waiting on IT support, adding up to lost hours of productivity per employee each year.

Fullstory Workforce pinpoints exactly where employees run into trouble, cutting resolution times from days to minutes. biBerk used Workforce to reduce troubleshooting sessions, giving their agents more time to focus on customers—because internal teams deserve the same seamless experience as external ones.

“Workforce gives us empowerment through transparency. It gives me the footprint of what applications are out there. How many are out there? Who’s using them? And the frequency in which they’re using them? Now, I have compelling, objective data to demonstrate the business case behind spend and roadmapping decisions.”

-Justin Hauschildt, Director of Enterprise Applications & Delivery Enablement at Slalom

3. Stop wasting money on unused software

Most companies pay for more software than they actually need—with an estimated 30% of SaaS licenses sitting unused. Without a clear view of app usage, it’s easy to overspend on tools that don’t truly serve employees.

Fullstory Workforce tracks app usage across teams, helping companies:

Consolidate licenses and cut redundant tools

Spot shadow IT risks—unapproved tools that may create security issues

Ensure employees have the right software to get their work done

By eliminating unnecessary SaaS costs, companies can free up budget without affecting productivity.

A smarter way to work, powered by behavioral data

Fullstory Workforce is part of a bigger shift. Businesses need more than just insights—they need ways to take action. That’s why Fullstory’s expanded portfolio helps teams not just understand data, but apply it where it matters most.

Workforce helps businesses improve internal processes the same way they improve customer experiences.

StoryAI turns raw data into clear takeaways, removing guesswork from analytics.

Anywhere brings behavioral data into the platforms teams already use, making insights instantly actionable.

Together, these solutions help businesses move faster, reduce friction, and make smarter decisions across every digital experience—for customers and employees alike.

Ready to see it in action? Request a demo today.