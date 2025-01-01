SaaS

Unlock the full power of behavioral data for your business

Gain a clear view of user behavior and optimize every interaction to drive growth and retention.

20%

Increase in overall customer satisfaction at Cinc

100%

Increase in conversion rate YOY at Wahi

94%

Increase in overall conversions for Thomas

Finicity enhances sensitive data management

Finicity improved its fraud detection, data collection, and customer experience by using Fullstory's Private by Default setting to securely manage sensitive data and verify insights.

industry-slider-image-finicity
54bugs identified and solved more efficiently with Fullstory

Wahi doubled conversions with improved user journeys

Wahi vastly improved their conversions by using Fullstory to analyze user behavior, fixing friction points and resolving bugs more efficiently than ever before. 

industry-slider-image-wahi
>48 hours median time to bug resolution

Sendoso provides specialized support and innovative new features

Sendoso enhanced both customer support and product development by using Fullstory to understand user behavior and improve responsiveness to customer needs.

industry-slider-image-sendoso
20-25% of bugs solved

Endeavour Group decreases rage clicks and abandoned carts

Endeavour Group used Fullstory to enhance customer experience by identifying friction points and optimizing digital interactions, leading to smoother journeys and more effective team collaboration.

13% increase in add to carts
Detect fraudulent activity

Leverage real-time analytics and session replay to help sports & online casinos quickly identify and neutralize fraud, safeguarding both sensitive player data and company revenue.

See how MYOB utilized session replay to surface issues faster →

Personalize chatbot responses

Identify user friction points in real-time to deploy contextually aware chatbots that resolve issues quickly, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce operational costs by decreasing call center volume and customer churn.

See how ServiceTitan streamlined customer support with Fullstory →

Maximize expansion opportunities

Scale your business without compromising on customer experience. Use behavioral insights and key metrics to quickly adapt, fix errors, and meet the evolving needs of both new and loyal customers.

See how Pinnacle Pet Group maintained seamless customer journeys amidst rapid growth →

Grow revenue

Grow revenue

Leverage Fullstory’s session replay to pinpoint and remove friction in the user journey, reduce cart abandonment, and strengthen brand trust for higher ROI.


Drive engagement

Drive engagement

Boost satisfaction and engagement with optimized site and app experiences powered by data-driven insights from Fullstory.

Build loyalty

Build loyalty

Address customer needs in real-time to foster trust and keep your customers coming back for more.

5-star rating

“Fullstory was a no-brainer”

“...Fullstory was a no-brainer—it allowed us to see exactly where our users were struggling and, more importantly, why.” We knew the limitations of other platforms when it came to understanding the nuances of user behavior…

Read the Wahi Customer Story
5-star rating

“Fullstory makes decision-making easier”

"Solving mobile issues can be extremely difficult. With other analytics platforms, we could only get a fraction of the story—but Fullstory makes decision-making easier…

Read the Cinc Customer Story

