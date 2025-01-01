Behavioral insights

Watch what your users are doing in real-time, then predict what they'll do next.

Capture everything retroactively

Innovate quickly and confidently, knowing that Fullstory’s retroactive, tagless autocapture comes with flexible privacy settings. Forget to tag an event? Did something happen outside your “happy path?” No problem. Fullstory caught it—without catching any PII.

Put data to use immediately

Not only does Fullstory capture all the data you need—we index and structure it (what we call cooking), so it’s immediately actionable and shows you exactly what went wrong, where, and why.

Get a complete view–without screen recording

Heatmaps and session replay give you the full story—without using tools like screen recorders that slow down site performance and jeopardize user privacy.

Dev tools
Supercharge debugging toolkit context of the real experience
Session replay
Jump straight in and watch the exact moment behind any data point
Watched elements
Monitor loading spinners, field validation errors, 404 pages and error modals
Tabbed browsing
Understand how your users move from tab to tab
Heatmaps
See what your users are doing and set your segment and time range to dive deeper into relevant sessions as needed
Security teams love Fullstory

Fullstory holds a SOC 2 Type II attestation and SOC 3 report, is ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certified, and stores data securely with Google Cloud Platform to enable businesses to manage exactly what data Fullstory captures and stores.

Mobile experiences matter too

Fullstory’s patented data engine scans your app at 300 times per minute, requiring less than 100kb of data for lightning-fast performance. Fullstory for Mobile uses a tiny SDK and requires minimal code-level changes to deliver insights while remaining undetectable to users.

5-star rating

“Essential for any ecommerce site”

“The session replay tool is second to none. Replay [f]idelity is practically flawless. FullStory gives insight into the site that I don't know how else we would get.”

5-star rating

“Critical tool [to] understand UX at scale”

“Session replay is best in class… and the ability to define and understand click behavior regardless of pre-defined tracking is a game changer.”

Carvana
Carvana sees 5% lift in cars reserved for checkout

Flight center
Flight Centre decreases booking fail rate by 22%

Jacaranda Finance
Jacaranda Finance improves conversion rates by 20%

Shoppers Drug Mart
Shoppers Drug Mart reduces registration funnel drop-off by 45%

RANK
Rank diagnosed issue affecting 50% of its users

Additional resources

Introducing tabbed browsing visibility within Fullstory Session Replay

Tabbed browsing is the primary way users navigate the web today. Understand how this behavior impacts DX with this powerful new feature.

Deep Dive
The definitive guide to session replay

Session replay reproduces your user's online experience. But how should you use it? And how can you learn from it?

Connecting the web of omnichannel experiences

Server Side APIs empower teams to build better customer experiences by reconciling data tracked in third-party systems with DX insights.

