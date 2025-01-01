Behavioral insights
Watch what your users are doing in real-time, then predict what they'll do next.
Capture everything retroactively
Innovate quickly and confidently, knowing that Fullstory’s retroactive, tagless autocapture comes with flexible privacy settings. Forget to tag an event? Did something happen outside your “happy path?” No problem. Fullstory caught it—without catching any PII.
Put data to use immediately
Not only does Fullstory capture all the data you need—we index and structure it (what we call cooking), so it’s immediately actionable and shows you exactly what went wrong, where, and why.
Get a complete view–without screen recording
Heatmaps and session replay give you the full story—without using tools like screen recorders that slow down site performance and jeopardize user privacy.
Mobile experiences matter too
Fullstory’s patented data engine scans your app at 300 times per minute, requiring less than 100kb of data for lightning-fast performance. Fullstory for Mobile uses a tiny SDK and requires minimal code-level changes to deliver insights while remaining undetectable to users.
“Essential for any ecommerce site”
“The session replay tool is second to none. Replay [f]idelity is practically flawless. FullStory gives insight into the site that I don't know how else we would get.”
“Critical tool [to] understand UX at scale”
“Session replay is best in class… and the ability to define and understand click behavior regardless of pre-defined tracking is a game changer.”
Carvana sees 5% lift in cars reserved for checkoutRead their story
Flight Centre decreases booking fail rate by 22%Read their story
Jacaranda Finance improves conversion rates by 20%Read their story
Shoppers Drug Mart reduces registration funnel drop-off by 45%Read their story
Rank diagnosed issue affecting 50% of its usersRead their story
Additional resources
Tabbed browsing is the primary way users navigate the web today. Understand how this behavior impacts DX with this powerful new feature.
Session replay reproduces your user's online experience. But how should you use it? And how can you learn from it?
Server Side APIs empower teams to build better customer experiences by reconciling data tracked in third-party systems with DX insights.