The largest drug store retailer in Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart has been in business since 1962 and operates more than 1,300 storefronts throughout the country. Even with its large brick-and-mortar presence, Shoppers Drug Mart sees its website as a cornerstone of its business, and recognizes the importance of providing a seamless user experience in the already-stressful process of ordering prescription medications. In order to do that, Shoppers Drug Mart uses Fullstory to diagnose customer pain points, resolve issues quickly, and share crucial information among team members.

"I’ve used analytics tools in the past, and Fullstory is by far the most intuitive and advanced in its search capabilities. At first I was the only person here using it, and now at least four teams are using Fullstory every single day. Since introducing Fullstory, we’ve become significantly more efficient at resolving support issues and have cut our registration drop-off rate nearly in half.” Jeremy Thompson, Marketing Manager, Shoppers Drug Mart

Challenge

Shoppers Drug Mart needed to address high registration dropout rates, streamline support ticket resolution, and quickly identify and resolve unique customer issues.

Solution

By leveraging Fullstory's Session Replay capabilities, Shoppers Drug Mart pinpointed the cause of registration dropouts and redesigned their login system, reducing the dropout rate by 45%. Fullstory also enabled the support team to resolve tickets in minutes by diagnosing errors instantly through session replays. Additionally, Fullstory helped quickly identify and fix unique customer issues, reducing the time spent on issue resolution.