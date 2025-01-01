FULLCAPTURE™ BY FULLSTORY

Capture, understand, and act on behavioral data

Fullcapture goes beyond simple autocapture methods to effortlessly collect, translate, and surface critical customer behaviors—the obvious, the invisible, and everything between the clicks.

It’s not magic—it’s Fullcapture™!

Comprehensive

Fullcapture doesn’t miss a thing. It collects everything in real time, giving you full control and flexibility over your data.

Retroactive 

Once it’s set up, Fullcapture starts collecting data immediately, and you can go back any time to explore fresh insights—no more missing or forgotten data points.

Effortless 

Fullcapture adjusts to changes in your site or app automatically, so you don’t need to waste your engineering team’s time retagging or updating events.

Lightweight 

One global script, server-side data processing—meaning no performance hiccups for your site or app.

Real users weigh in on Fullstory’s tagless autocapture

“Most companies don’t tag everything. Fullstory has been able to fill in some gaps for us, like 404 error pages or product availability, where we did not have them tagged, but we were able to see what was going on and then make adjustments. And it’s millions of dollars that we have saved.”

Stephen Stewart

Senior Manager, Merchandising Analytics at Lowe’s

Build a fail-safe data foundation

Harness the power of AI

Streamline your workflows when you utilize AI assists to ensure stable and efficient data capture with less effort. Reduce need for manual instrumentation and access unprecedented data from day one.

Get to the root of a problem

Comprehensive, autocaptured data powers Fullstory’s suite of diagnostic tools, so your engineering and product teams can always identify the source of an issue and address it.

Ensure privacy out of the box

Fullstory's Private by Default data capture ensures you never see any user's personally identifiable information (PII). Autocapture intelligently recreates sessions without recording sensitive user data, ensuring privacy during Session Replay.

Yakima Chief Hops reduces support time spent per incident by 50%

"We can proactively get ahead of most issues customers are experiencing to ensure they have the best experience possible… We did significant research to select the best-fitting user analytics and tracking solution, and Fullstory has provided much greater value than we ever anticipated."

Jordan Gottlieb

Director of Software Engineering, Yakima Chief Hops

Read their story
