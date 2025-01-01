Yakima Chief Hops supports lean teams and cut CX issues time-to-resolution in half

Yakima Chief Hops is a 100% grower-owned Washington-based supplier of hops for brewers across the globe. In 2020, Yakima Chief Hops supplied more than 40% of the total North American crop, officially becoming the largest hop supplier in North America. YCH sources from a network of more than 50 family-owned farms that collaborate to grow the hops that YCH distributes. Yakima Chief Hops is also working toward carbon neutrality, and was recently named one of the greenest businesses with the largest solar array in Washington.

Challenge

Yakima Chief Hops needed to augment small teams with data and analytics to proactively identify defects, save resolution time, and ensure the quality of their software without specialized roles like quality assurance or UI/UX teams.

Solution

By leveraging Fullstory's session replay capabilities, Yakima Chief Hops' engineering team could monitor user sessions, measure frustration signals, and identify bugs proactively. This enabled them to solve user problems before they happened, reducing support tickets, preventing customer churn, and saving time and money. Fullstory also helped pinpoint causes of user issues without lengthy troubleshooting, allowing engineers to diagnose and solve problems efficiently.