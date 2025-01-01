Deliver shopping experiences that delight and foster customer loyalty
Boost revenue, retain customers, identify key conversion issues, and prioritize impactful improvements with Fullstory.
MOO powers greater personalization and success
By leveraging Fullstory, MOO accessed the insights needed to resolve friction points in customer journeys. This democratization of data empowered teams to make faster, data-driven decisions, driving more personalized experiences.
Boohoo enhances DX and fosters a data-driven culture
Boohoo Group accessed higher quality data, more intuitive analytics, and expanded data applications all with Fullstory.
Lowe's optimizes operational efficiency
By leveraging Fullstory’s Fullcapture, Lowe's filled critical data gaps in areas like product availability and error management, enabling real-time adjustments and saving significant operational costs.
Kogan decreases time to resolution
Kogan leveraged Fullstory to gain a more complete understanding of user interactions, allowing for quicker identification and resolution of issues.
Reduce cart abandonment
Boost AOV and retain more customers by understanding user behavior on a deeper level– and say goodbye to abandoned carts for good.
See how Moo reduced cart abandonment →
Target user-specific discounting
Get near real-time data on checkout sessions and trigger personalized discounts. Turn user frustration into delight with timely, targeted offers when issues arise.
See how Shoppers Drug Mart offset frustration with targeted discounts →
Detect fraudulent activity
Real-time analytics and session replay help retailers quickly identify and address fraud to safeguard revenue.
See how MYOB utilized session replay to surface issues faster →
Grow revenue
E-commerce managers can leverage Fullstory’s session replay to pinpoint and remove friction in the shopping journey, reducing cart abandonment and strengthening brand trust.
Increase conversions
When merchandisers rely on data-driven insights to enhance user experiences, they effectively turn more browsers into buyers.
Build loyalty
Address customer needs in real-time to foster trust and keep your customers coming back for more.
“Essential for any ecommerce site”
“The session replay tool is second to none. Replay [f]idelity is practically flawless. FullStory gives insight into the site that I don't know how else we would get.”
“Fullstory enables Gap Inc. to understand issues faster…
... resolve customer problems more quickly, and make data-driven decisions when problems arise."
Additional resources
See how this outdoor retail brand increases conversions with customer-centric pathfinding design
Learn how this major retailer is able to gain a comprehensive understanding of customers’ shopping experiences without compromising site speed.
Learn how this leading retailer for outdoor clothing and equipment empower support teams and improve user experiences.
Get a competitive edge when you leverage behavioral data.
Discover how Boohoo enhances digital experiences and builds a data-driven culture using Fullstory’s insights and analytics tools.
Prepare your site and app for the holidays with Fullstory. Optimize, secure, and boost sales with advanced tools and insights.