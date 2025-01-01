Retail & Ecommerce

Deliver shopping experiences that delight and foster customer loyalty

Boost revenue, retain customers, identify key conversion issues, and prioritize impactful improvements with Fullstory.

71.5%

Lost revenue reclaimed from a single error identified by Chipotle

14%

Decrease in time to checkout for Younique customers

3k

Additional monthly conversions for TrueCar

MOO powers greater personalization and success

By leveraging Fullstory, MOO accessed the insights needed to resolve friction points in customer journeys. This democratization of data empowered teams to make faster, data-driven decisions, driving more personalized experiences.

29% reduction in drop off rates
Boohoo enhances DX and fosters a data-driven culture

Boohoo Group accessed higher quality data, more intuitive analytics, and expanded data applications all with Fullstory.

3reasons BooHoo chose Fullstory
Lowe's optimizes operational efficiency

By leveraging Fullstory’s Fullcapture, Lowe's filled critical data gaps in areas like product availability and error management, enabling real-time adjustments and saving significant operational costs.

Millionssaved through timely and cost-efficient error resolution
Millionssaved through timely and cost-efficient error resolution

Kogan decreases time to resolution

Kogan leveraged Fullstory to gain a more complete understanding of user interactions, allowing for quicker identification and resolution of issues.

3standout FS features Kogan relies on
Reduce cart abandonment

Reduce cart abandonment

Boost AOV and retain more customers by understanding user behavior on a deeper level– and say goodbye to abandoned carts for good.

Target user-specific discounting

Target user-specific discounting

Get near real-time data on checkout sessions and trigger personalized discounts. Turn user frustration into delight with timely, targeted offers when issues arise.

Detect fraudulent activity

Detect fraudulent activity 

Real-time analytics and session replay help retailers quickly identify and address fraud to safeguard revenue.

Grow revenue

Grow revenue

E-commerce managers can leverage Fullstory’s session replay to pinpoint and remove friction in the shopping journey, reducing cart abandonment and strengthening brand trust.

Increase conversions

Increase conversions

When merchandisers rely on data-driven insights to enhance user experiences, they effectively turn more browsers into buyers.


Build loyalty

Build loyalty

Address customer needs in real-time to foster trust and keep your customers coming back for more.


5-star rating

“Essential for any ecommerce site”

“The session replay tool is second to none. Replay [f]idelity is practically flawless. FullStory gives insight into the site that I don't know how else we would get.”

5-star rating

“Fullstory enables Gap Inc. to understand issues faster…

... resolve customer problems more quickly, and make data-driven decisions when problems arise."

