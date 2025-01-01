MYOB is an Australian software development company that provides a wide range of business management tools. Small and medium-sized Australia-based organizations trust MYOB for solutions including accounting, taxes, payroll, customer relationship management, invoicing, point of sale, and much more. Designers and developers at MYOB use Fullstory in a number of products to understand user behavior and deliver product improvements quickly.

Challenge

As a provider of business management and accounting software, MYOB faced the challenge of prioritizing user data privacy while gaining valuable insights into user behavior across their products. Additionally, they needed a streamlined process to identify and resolve bugs swiftly while ensuring compliance with PII regulations.

Solution

MYOB implemented Fullstory's Private by Default capabilities to prioritize user data privacy while still gaining deep insights into user behavior. With Fullstory's Session Replay feature, MYOB efficiently identified and resolved customer issues, bugs and user errors. This approach saved 25% of engineers' time and allowed MYOB to prioritize improvements based on affected customers, meeting rising digital experience expectations.

“Before Fullstory, getting and incorporating customer feedback was a lot slower. Now, we can act on hypotheses immediately. When someone says, “I wonder if…” we can look in Fullstory and know whether to act on or dismiss the idea. Previously we’ve had tools that do a portion of what Fullstory does, but being able to use one login to see all of our digital experience data with context without having to piece bits together is extremely useful. Being able to have replays and page view data in one place saves us a lot of time and helps us collaborate faster.” Zen Charalambous, Product Design Manager, MYOB



