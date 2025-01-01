Dashboards

See every story with comprehensive data capture

Build more actionable dashboards with visuals that decode key metrics and link to the user behaviors behind every data point.

A quick and easy way to keep tabs on your key metrics

Visualize key metrics for regular monitoring

Use out-of-the-box dashboards or mix and match dozens of cards to build custom dashboards relevant for product, UX, engineering, and other teams.

Track trends in your users' behavior

Monitor progress on key metrics over time, anticipate seasonal user behaviors, track feature adoption and much more to prove wins, prioritize work, and identify opportunities.

Keep every team aligned with data you can trust

Coordinate work across the organization and empower data-driven decision-making when teams rely on the same source of truth.

Real users weigh in on Fullstory’s dashboards

G2 Highest User Adoption, Mid-Market, winter 2024

“We have a ton of dashboards to help us better understand customer usage of different products/features on site, quantifying opportunity, measuring ROI, what content [our] users [are] interacting with, and many more.”

Validated G2 reviewer
Woman talking with her hands

The only dashboards that show you the why behind the what

Personalized dashboards

Build your own personalized workspace

Save the dashboards you want to check every day to your workspace. Build the homepage of your dreams with the cards that matter most to you–all only a click away.

Omnisearch

Use Omnisearch to explore your autocaptured data

Create dashboards from any of the data Fullstory captures—which is all of it, automatically. Simply use the search bar to find what you’re looking for.

Qualitative and quantitative data

See the qualitative reasons behind the quantitative metrics

When you enrich your dashboards with other Fullstory features like FunnelsScroll DepthHeatmaps, and Session Replay, you can discover the “why” behind every data point.

Finicity uses dashboards to increase funnel conversions by 15%

"One of the greatest advantages of Fullstory is that it lets us verify the data we’re seeing with actual sessions, where with other solutions we didn’t have assurance the numbers are good."

Christiaan Johnson

VP of Product, Consumer and User Experiences, Finicity

Woman working on a laptop and smiling

