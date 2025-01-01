Sentiment Signals
Your users are telling you something. Are you listening?
With automatic alerts for frustration signals, you can tackle friction before it becomes an abandoned cart, a negative app review, or user churn.
Pinpoint pains and cure them
Get red alerts for user frustration
See opportunities before they become problems, with automated alerts for events like rage clicks, error clicks, thrashed cursors, and dozens more.
Identify and prioritize fixes
Validate issues in real-time with Session Replay. Whether the issue is quicker conversions or more completions, frustration signals are automatically prioritized by business impact.
Take action quickly and confidently
When you are alerted to frustration signals in context, you aren’t just told there’s a problem—you see exactly how to fix it, too.
Real users weigh in on Fullstory’s frustration signals
“Using metrics like Rage Clicks and Dead Clicks, we can uncover where our product is breaking down, as well as when users are becoming most frustrated. It empowers us to make more informed decisions about the direction of our product, and helps us with debugging issues when they arise.”
Go beyond interaction metrics to uncover real solutions
Dozens of preconfigured signals
From Abandoned Forms and Scroll Depth to Network Errors and Pinch-to-Zoom, Fullstory’s proprietary machine intelligence automatically surfaces a long list of need-to-know signals.
Feedback for the whole (workplace) family
Fullstory’s simple Omnisearch bar makes it easy for anyone–developers, designers, customer support and more–to find what they’re looking for.
Celebrate what’s working
Not every user signal is negative. Use signals like Highlight, Copy, and Clicks to uncover areas of your digital experience that may be engaging and delighting your users.
Yakima Chief Hops reduces support time by 50%
"We can proactively get ahead of most issues customers are experiencing to ensure they have the best experience possible… We did significant research to select the best-fitting user analytics and tracking solution, and Fullstory has provided much greater value than we ever anticipated."
Jordan Gottlieb
Director of Software Engineering, Yakima Chief Hops
