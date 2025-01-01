Journey Maps

Build journeys your users want to follow

Connect journey map data to real user experiences with powerful tools that let you see every challenge and opportunity.

Transform the way you test, analyze, and iterate

Spot trends faster

Get clear, complete pictures of the common paths users take through your product by leveraging customer data and proprietary machine-learning technology.

Pinpoint success and friction

Pair journey mapping with features like funnels, conversions, and segments to highlight what paths your super (and not-so-super) users are taking to set everyone up for success by identifying and addressing customer pain points.

Get the “why" behind the “what”

Watch user sessions to connect data analysis with real customer experience and understand the full reason why users are taking specific journey paths.

Real users weigh in on Fullstory’s journey mapping tool

“We can see and analyze the user journeys and figure out what issues the users are facing while on the website.”

Validated G2 reviewer
Ensure all paths lead to user success

Insights

Insights you can act on

Data insights are greater when you get the full story. Creating a user journey map with our platform's capabilities makes each subsequent step crystal clear.

Implementation without instrumentation

When you don’t rely on instrumentation, you can get started more quickly. Automatic and retroactive data capture means teams start seeing the data you need to make impactful changes right away.

Autocapture the unknown

Never let another data point slip through the cracks. Only the complete data picture can reveal every unknown issue and opportunity.

Data you can trust

Fullstory’s powerful behavioral data generates the most complete and reliable picture of the journeys your users are taking, and tracks key metrics over time.

Saks Fifth Avenue mapped the complete user journey to cater to customer expectations

"Visibility into the customer journey allows us to quickly resolve issues and add more value to our digital experience."

Yi Cao, Senior Manager of Product Research, HBC Saks Fifth Avenue

Additional resources

Transform data into insightful journey maps that reveal opportunities to perfect the user experience.

How to build an empathy-based, data-backed customer journey map

Jennifer Pyron from brand performance agency Mighty & True on building a customer journey map.

Tips for conversion analysis with Fullstory’s Director of Solutions Architecture

Discover the secrets to boosting conversions on your website or app with Fullstory's Director of Solutions Architecture.

