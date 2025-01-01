Journey Maps
Build journeys your users want to follow
Connect journey map data to real user experiences with powerful tools that let you see every challenge and opportunity.
Transform the way you test, analyze, and iterate
Spot trends faster
Get clear, complete pictures of the common paths users take through your product by leveraging customer data and proprietary machine-learning technology.
Pinpoint success and friction
Pair journey mapping with features like funnels, conversions, and segments to highlight what paths your super (and not-so-super) users are taking to set everyone up for success by identifying and addressing customer pain points.
Get the “why" behind the “what”
Watch user sessions to connect data analysis with real customer experience and understand the full reason why users are taking specific journey paths.
Real users weigh in on Fullstory’s journey mapping tool
“We can see and analyze the user journeys and figure out what issues the users are facing while on the website.”
Ensure all paths lead to user success
Insights you can act on
Data insights are greater when you get the full story. Creating a user journey map with our platform's capabilities makes each subsequent step crystal clear.
Implementation without instrumentation
When you don’t rely on instrumentation, you can get started more quickly. Automatic and retroactive data capture means teams start seeing the data you need to make impactful changes right away.
Autocapture the unknown
Never let another data point slip through the cracks. Only the complete data picture can reveal every unknown issue and opportunity.
Data you can trust
Fullstory’s powerful behavioral data generates the most complete and reliable picture of the journeys your users are taking, and tracks key metrics over time.
Saks Fifth Avenue mapped the complete user journey to cater to customer expectations
"Visibility into the customer journey allows us to quickly resolve issues and add more value to our digital experience."
Yi Cao
Senior Manager of Product Research, HBC Saks Fifth Avenue
