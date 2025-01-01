If you’re looking for ways to improve conversion, increase purchases and build customer loyalty, you’ve got to start with your customer journey.



Building a customer journey map makes creating effective, empathetic marketing messaging and programs effortless. Even better, it illuminates the gaps in your strategy and makes it perfectly clear where improvements are needed.



Below, Jennifer Pyron from brand performance agency Mighty & True leads us through building an empathy-based, data-backed customer journey map – and how to use data to make it actionable.

Watch Webinar

What's Covered

Topics discussed in this webinar include: