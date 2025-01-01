Session Replay
Session summaries make user insights actionable
One-click session summaries take session insights to the next level. Save time with AI-generated context surrounding a specific user’s behavior so you can move towards action more efficiently.
The most honest user feedback you’ll ever get
Gain empathy at scale
Understand the full impact of user experience problems, including affected users and issue location, across all browsing sessions.
Prove (or disprove) your hunches
Captured sessions instantly become data points you can trust and answers you can act on.
Make changes at the first sign of trouble
See the “why” behind every “what” so you can best understand where and how to resolve friction.
Understand the issues that impact key metrics
Drive adoption, engagement, growth, and retention by honing in on the digital experience issues that matter the most to your team.
Real users weigh in on Fullstory’s session replay
“I love the ability Fullstory session replay provides to truly understand where users experience issues in order to optimize experiences with qualitative and quantitative data.”
Back every decision with real customer data
Data for a complete understanding
Easy implementation and intuitive UI empowers your whole team to jump in right away. Tagless autocapture means you never have to worry about data points slipping through the cracks.
Work faster with AI
GenAI automatically summarizes part of a user session with just one click, making it easier for teams to understand and share context.
Customize privacy settings
Capture what you need, and mask what you don’t. Whether for a desktop or mobile experience, choose the privacy level that’s right for your organization, industry, and, of course, your users.
Go beyond product analytics
Data tells you there’s a problem. Session Replay shows you how to fix it. Don’t settle for just the metrics—see the behaviors behind them, including tabbed browsing.
Sendoso saves weeks of time per year for their support team
"Fullstory lets us look at user behavior both individually and holistically across all of our users. We can also use Fullstory to easily see when something like a simple UX issue is causing a lot of confusion, which is a gold mine of information for taking our user experience to the next level."
Kelly Hoover
Senior Product Manager, Sendoso
Additional resources
Session replay reproduces your user's online experience. But how should you use it? And how can you learn from it?
Get a look at how Session Replay looks—and works—on FullStory's platform.
Discover the secrets to boosting conversions on your website or app with Fullstory's Director of Solutions Architecture.