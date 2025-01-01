Sendoso, the leading sending platform, is the most effective way for revenue-generating teams to stand out with new ways to engage customers at strategic points throughout their journey. By connecting digital and physical strategies, companies can engage, acquire, and retain customers more easily than ever before. Founded in 2016, Sendoso is trusted by over 500 companies and has a vast global footprint, with a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Sendoso leverages Fullstory data and insights from Session Replay to continually improve the sending experience and drive success for its customers.

Challenge

Sendoso, a leading sending platform, needed to provide highly personalized customer support, streamline issue resolution, and innovate new features efficiently.



Solution

By leveraging Fullstory's Session Replay capabilities, Sendoso personalized customer support by diagnosing issues quickly and offering tailored assistance. The product team utilized Fullstory to understand user issues before involving engineers, saving valuable time and resources. Additionally, Fullstory helped identify innovative new features by providing insights into user behavior and needs.