The easiest heat mapping tool to understand user engagement

See what catches users’ eyes

Check the pulse of any page on your site or app to see how users are navigating and exploring your content.

Validate design and messaging

Watch where users are responding as expected or clicking astray to identify issues (and wins) with top navigation, page hierarchy, buttons, and more.

Prioritize hypothesis testing

Examine scrolls and clicks, detect areas ripe for optimization, and collaborate with your team to ideate solutions.

Real users weigh in on Fullstory’s heatmaps

"Fullstory offers such a unique way to interpret user engagement and interaction data to understand your end users better."

When heatmaps are clear, so are your next steps

heatmap tool showing dead clicks

See the “why” behind user behavior patterns

If an element isn’t performing as expected, jump into one of Fullstory’s diagnostic features like Session Replay to understand what’s going wrong.

click insights from a website heatmap tool

Draw insights from data you can trust

Click maps and scroll maps give a crystal-clear picture of user engagement without the confounding factors of screen resolution, dynamic page content, pop-ups, or confusing “splotches.”

heatmap tool with user segments

Inspect specific user segments

Answer questions like: What do visitors from my ad campaign click on first? How do returning customers interact with our navigation? Are users clicking on the latest product update?

Fortive’s 20+ portfolio companies use Fullstory to gain detailed user insights worldwide

"With Fullstory, we can quickly figure out why users are behaving in certain ways and uncover issues and growth opportunities that weren’t even on our radar."

Michelle Smith

Global Digital Analytics Manager, Fortive

Additional resources

Heatmaps: How to create, use & analyze them

Find out what heatmaps are, how they’re created, and how you can use them to make data-driven decisions.

The complete guide to fixing customer frustration online

Bad experiences drive customers away. Discover the main causes of online frustration and how to fix 'em.

Tips for conversion analysis with Fullstory’s Director of Solutions Architecture

Discover the secrets to boosting conversions on your website or app with Fullstory's Director of Solutions Architecture.

