Fortive powers evidence-backed digital testing across 40+ websites

Fortive is a family of over 20 well-known companies that span the industrial technology field from SaaS to transportation. Founded in 2016, Fortive has been named to the Fortune 500 three times and holds a diversified portfolio of essential technology businesses with track records of growth and success. Since introducing Fullstory throughout its global family of brands, Fortive has boosted its own awareness of buyer barriers, and drastically improved efficiency in measuring and tracking revealing user actions.

Challenge

Fortive, a diverse industrial technology conglomerate, needed to streamline website analytics across its extensive portfolio of over 40 companies while gaining deeper insights into user behavior to drive growth.

Solution

By implementing Fullstory across its websites, Fortive automated the tracking of website elements, saving time and reducing errors. Fullstory's granular user insights provided a deeper understanding of visitor behavior, particularly those who didn't convert, allowing Fortive to identify barriers to purchase and optimize the user experience. Additionally, Fortive leveraged Fullstory in its annual Digital Hackathon, fostering a culture of data-driven experimentation and innovation.