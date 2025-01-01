MOO accelerates issue resolution, increases conversions, and reduces drop offs

Founded in 2006 with a vision to shake up the print industry, MOO set out to offer expertly crafted print, promotional materials, and branded merchandise that are simple to design and order. Since then, the company has grown into one of the world’s fastest-growing print businesses, with over 450 employees across the UK and US. Today, the company designs, manufactures, and sells products to customers around the globe.

Challenge

From early 2024, MOO started to offer a self-serve experience for their branded merchandise products. As this was a brand new experience, understanding customer behavior in this journey was essential. They needed an in-depth analysis of each stage of the journey and how it could be improved. They also sought to understand why users were dropping off in the journey and failing to convert. Before Fullstory, MOO used Google Analytics but found it lacked the detailed data needed to optimize specific touchpoints.

Solution

MOO implemented Fullstory to gain insights into customer behavior and optimize user experiences. Fullstory’s platform provided the granular data they needed, surfacing issues like rage clicks and dead clicks that had previously gone unnoticed.