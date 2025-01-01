TrueCar is a digital automotive marketplace. The company powers car-buying programs for over 500 companies, including some of the most trusted brands in the world such as USAA, AARP, and American Express. TrueCar has a network of over 16,000 certified dealers and, currently, over one-third of all new car buyers engage with their network during their purchasing process.

Challenge

TrueCar needed to enhance its digital car-buying experience by updating site search functionality to provide users with more control. However, validating the impact on user engagement and conversions before a full rollout was crucial. Additionally, they aimed to boost engagement in the configurator flow to drive higher conversion rates.



Solution

Utilizing Fullstory, TrueCar assessed the impact of the updated search functionality on a subset of users, revealing a significant increase in conversions. A/B testing, combined with Fullstory insights, allowed the product team to identify and address areas of friction in the configurator flow, resulting in a 50% increase in engagement over three months.