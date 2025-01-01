Founded in 1862, the Swiss-born Mammut has been a pioneer in bringing high-quality apparel, footwear, and gear to nature enthusiasts. In 2021, Mammut’s digital team brought on Fullstory to proactively identify issues, increase conversion rates, and boost online sales.



Challenge

Mammut faced low engagement with the menu button on their mobile site and needed to boost conversions from mobile users. Additionally, they sought to streamline their product filters to improve the shopping experience.

Solution

Using Fullstory, Mammut identified the issues hindering customer engagement and conversions. They relocated and enhanced the visibility of the menu button on the mobile site. Additionally, they analyzed customer behavior to restructure product filters, prioritizing frequently used options.