Founded in 2012, Younique is a peer-to-peer cosmetics company with a mission to uplift and empower women around the world. Younique uses an innovative digital-first approach in which promotion happens almost exclusively on social media, as opposed to the event-based tactics of traditional multi-level marketing companies. This emphasis on digital experience for both sellers and shoppers has led to remarkable growth in recent years and an impressive $1B valuation.

Challenge

Younique aimed to enhance on-site conversion rates, streamline the checkout process, and improve internal communication between customer care and product teams.

Solution

Utilizing Fullstory's integration with Slack, Younique improved communication between teams, enabling real-time notification and swift issue resolution. Fullstory also helped identify and prioritize high-impact fixes, such as removing confusing elements from the checkout experience. Additionally, Younique monitored the correlation between feature engagement, like the Beauty Guide, and conversion rates, leveraging Fullstory's analytics capabilities.