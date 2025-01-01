Founded in the UK in 1937, Rank Group has provided some form of entertainment for people around the world for more than eight decades. Originally a leading motion picture company, Rank now runs the largest chain of casinos and bingo venues in the UK. Today, Rank uses Fullstory to achieve an end-to-end view of their user experience, enabling their teams to make conversion-impacting improvements across their digital properties.

Challenge

Rank, a prominent gaming and gambling company, aimed to uncover errors and optimize conversions across their platforms. They sought a comprehensive solution to identify issues impacting user experience and maximize conversion opportunities.

Solution

Utilizing Fullstory Rank quickly diagnosed and addressed browser-based promotion errors during a major sporting event. They identified and resolved issues with their primary promotional campaign, ensuring a seamless user experience and maximizing conversion potential. Additionally, Fullstory's Heatmaps and Session Replay features enabled Rank to pinpoint and address user navigation issues on landing pages, significantly improving user engagement.