Founded in 1982 in Brisbane, Australia, Flight Centre is now one of the world’s largest business and group travel management companies, with over 2,600 travel consultants globally. Today, Flight Centre manages an ecosystem of software and procurement networks used by leisure and corporate travel agencies across 10 countries, spanning APAC, EMEA, the Americas, and Asia. Flight Centre implemented Fullstory’s Behavioral Data Platform in order to understand and improve how hundreds of travel consultants use their softwares—with the ultimate goal of delivering their customers amazing service while increasing bookings and revenue.

Challenge

Flight Centre sought to improve the booking process and accelerate the adoption of new features while efficiently resolving issues.

Solution

With Fullstory's, Flight Centre streamlined issue resolution, reducing investigation and resolution times from weeks to days. Session Replay and Dev Tools empowered collaborative efforts between product and engineering teams, resulting in a 22% reduction in booking failures due to technical glitches. Additionally, Fullstory facilitated iterative product improvements by enabling real-time monitoring of feature efficacy and reception. Insights from funnel analysis guided the update of key features, such as the "share" functionality, leading to a notable 24% increase in utilization within three months post-update.