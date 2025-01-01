Carvana drives increase in site performance and user experience
Carvana, the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, offers consumers an intuitive and hassle-free digital car buying experience, where visitors can find and compare vehicles, apply for financing, and arrange delivery or pickup–all online. Carvana uses Fullstory’s digital experience intelligence platform to iterate on critical site features and better understand the overall digital user experience.
Challenge
Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, aimed to enhance site performance and user experience while maintaining seamless functionality and scalability.
Solution
Leveraging Fullstory's platform, Carvana conducted meticulous A/B tests to ensure site performance was not compromised. They utilized Fullstory's insights to drive iterative enhancements, optimizing critical site features and improving overall user engagement.
“Fullstory is our only tool for getting direct insights about the user experience at scale. To understand what happens to individual users on our website and app is incredibly powerful, and Fullstory allows us to be there with them—through Session Replay, Heat Maps, and Dashboards—when we launch a new or updated experience.”Paul McReynolds,Director of Product, Carvana
