Carvana, the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, offers consumers an intuitive and hassle-free digital car buying experience, where visitors can find and compare vehicles, apply for financing, and arrange delivery or pickup–all online. Carvana uses Fullstory's digital experience intelligence platform to iterate on critical site features and better understand the overall digital user experience.

Challenge

Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, aimed to enhance site performance and user experience while maintaining seamless functionality and scalability.

Solution

Leveraging Fullstory's platform, Carvana conducted meticulous A/B tests to ensure site performance was not compromised. They utilized Fullstory's insights to drive iterative enhancements, optimizing critical site features and improving overall user engagement.