The flood of digital behavioral data is bigger—and more overwhelming—than ever.

Businesses generate 70% more data year over year, yet 74% of organizations struggle to turn it into action. Instead of fueling smarter decisions, data often creates more noise. Critical insights get buried. Opportunities slip away before teams can act.

AI promises to help, but not all AI is created equal.

In the rush to slap AI-powered onto everything, many analytics platforms have taken shortcuts—dropping in an AI assistant and calling it innovation. But a simple chatbot isn’t enough. Real impact happens when AI isn’t just bolted on—it’s built in.

That’s why we created StoryAI. While others build one-off AI tools, we’ve built an AI-first experience—one that turns raw data into real intelligence, embedded directly into workflows where teams need it most.

Rather than a single AI feature, StoryAI is a system of AI agents working together across Fullstory—surfacing insights, predicting behavior, and identifying opportunities before you even know to look. Whether it’s Summaries condensing mountains of session data, Answers delivering instant insights, or Opportunities doing the investigative work for you, StoryAI transforms decision-making from reactive to proactive.

The problem: Too much data, not enough time

Analytics was supposed to make decision-making easier. Instead, it’s become a bottleneck. Product, engineering, data, and IT teams spend more time chasing answers than acting on them. And in a world where every second of friction costs conversions, waiting isn’t an option.

With StoryAI, it doesn’t have to be.

The shift: From information to action

Companies don’t need more reports. They need clarity. They need the right insights at the right time—without the guesswork.

AI isn’t just about automation. At Fullstory, it’s about acceleration. Our customers don’t just need AI to handle tedious tasks—they need it to speed up their results.

We’re in the business of removing complexity, not adding it. Fullstory already translates raw data into clear, actionable steps. Now, we’re taking it even further.

Imagine spotting why users drop off—before it impacts revenue.

Imagine answering complex business questions in seconds, not days.

Imagine having the foresight to prevent churn, optimize conversions, and grow faster—all without sifting through endless dashboards and session replays.

This isn’t the future of analytics. It’s happening right now.

The result: AI-powered insights that drive real impact

Data should work for you—not the other way around. StoryAI doesn’t just simplify analytics; it unlocks what’s possible with the data you already have.

Fullstory’s StoryAI is a smarter, faster way to understand what’s happening in your customers’ digital experience, why it matters, and how to take action.

StoryAI bridges the gap between information and impact—helping teams move faster, make smarter decisions, and create seamless digital experiences. Here’s how:

Summaries: Cut through the noise–instantly

For most teams, reviewing session data is a time-consuming, manual process. StoryAI multi-session Summaries takes multiple user sessions and condenses them into key takeaways, helping teams understand behavioral patterns at a glance, without sifting through endless replays. And with an API, you can use a custom prompt to send pertinent events within a session to any place you need (BigQuery, support bots, call centers, etc.).

StoryAI’s multi-session Summaries have transformed how we work. No more hours of replays—Fullstory's StoryAI instantly pinpoints where our users struggle, saving us time, improving our decisions, and helping us fix friction to give our customers the best experience possible. John Serrano, Manager IT Digital Operations at JetBlue

The bottom line:

Faster insights

More focus

Better decisions

Answers: Ask and let AI deliver

Stop obscuring your business questions in metric definitions and line graphs. Get the answer to your real question: did this improve my business objectives? Just ask Fullstory using StoryAI. StoryAI Answers lets teams type in questions like, “Where are users struggling in checkout?” and get precise, AI-generated responses backed by real behavioral data.

The bottom line:

No SQL, just answers

Understand friction fast

Deep dives done for you

Opportunities: Spot hidden friction before it costs you

Many teams don’t discover problems until revenue takes a hit. StoryAI Opportunities proactively surfaces areas for improvement backed by industry expertise on what matters—whether it’s an unexpected dropoff, a usability issue, or a growth opportunity.

The bottom line:

Fix pain points you didn’t know about

Identify conversion blockers and act

Slash churn

Your behavioral data, working for you—starting now

The future isn’t about collecting more behavioral data—it’s about putting that data to work. With StoryAI, you’re not just keeping up with digital complexity; you’re turning it into your greatest competitive advantage.

No more wasted hours. No more missed opportunities. No more unanswered questions standing in the way of impact. Just clear, actionable insights—delivered exactly when and where you need them.

Ready to see it in action? Request a demo and start transforming your behavioral data into real business results.