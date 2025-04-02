Data Direct is evolving. We've been busy behind the scenes, expanding its capabilities and giving it a fresh new name: Fullstory Anywhere. This isn't just a name change—it reflects our commitment to giving you even more control over your Fullstory data, unlocking deeper insights, and enabling truly personalized digital experiences.

Our rich behavioral data is key to understanding your users and driving growth. With Fullstory Anywhere, you can now leverage that data in two powerful ways: Anywhere: Warehouse (available now) and Anywhere: Activations (coming soon).

Unleashing your data's full potential with Anywhere: Warehouse

Anywhere: Warehouse is all about giving you the flexibility and control you need to analyze your Fullstory data alongside other critical business data. We understand that data lives in many places, and connecting those dots for a complete understanding of your customers helps you be more successful.

What is it?

Anywhere: Warehouse allows you to seamlessly export your Fullstory data into your existing data warehouse (e.g. Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, or BigQuery) or cloud storage (like Amazon S3 or Azure). This means you can combine Fullstory's rich behavioral insights with your CRM (Customer Relationship Management), marketing automation, product analytics, and more, all within your familiar data environment.

Simplified views for data warehouses: For data warehouse integrations, we're providing simplified, readily-consumable views of your Fullstory data. We transform the complex event streams into formats optimized for your data warehouse, so your data teams can spend less time wrangling data and more time extracting insights. This means faster time-to-insights and greater accessibility for your data teams.

Raw event data for cloud storage: For cloud storage integrations, we're providing the raw event data directly to your designated storage location. This gives you maximum flexibility to transform the data the way your organization likes, ensuring it perfectly aligns with your specific needs and analytical workflows.

Why is this essential?

360° Customer view: Connect Fullstory's behavioral data with your other business data to get a complete picture of your customers.

Data-driven decisions: Empower your data teams to make informed decisions based on a holistic understanding of customer behavior.

Scalable analysis: Leverage the power of your data warehouse to analyze massive datasets and uncover hidden trends.

Improved data accessibility: Make Fullstory data readily available to a wider range of stakeholders within your organization.

Real-time personalization coming soon with Anywhere: Activations

While Anywhere:Warehouse is focused on deep analysis, Anywhere: Activations is all about taking action. Coming soon, Anywhere: Activations will empower you to activate real-time behavioral signals and event streams to create truly personalized experiences across every digital touchpoint.

What is it?

Anywhere: Activations is a unified product that gives you the tools to define, manage, and activate real-time behavioral signals. Imagine being able to personalize website content, email campaigns, in-app messages, and more, all based on how users are behaving right now. For example, if a user abandons their shopping cart, you could trigger a personalized email with a special discount within seconds. By consolidating event streams, real-time features, and AI-generated session summaries, Anywhere: Activations will enable you to create intelligent applications and deliver tailored experiences that resonate with each individual customer. And, you'll be able to pull real-time, custom AI session summaries via API, opening up a world of possibilities for developers.

Here are a few examples of how you can leverage real-time behavioral signals::

Hesitant buyer nudge: Detect when a user is stuck on a product page and offer a personalized nudge, like customer reviews or a limited-time discount, to help them make a decision.

Form abandonment rescue: Save users from frustration (and yourself from lost conversions) by offering form-saving functionality or live support when they abandon a complex form.

Lost search session assistance: Guide users to the right information with contextual messages or live support when they can't find what they're looking for.

Instant white-glove assistance: Provide high-value users with instant support when they encounter issues, ensuring a premium experience.

Real-time responsible gaming nudges: Promote responsible gaming by offering timely reminders and support resources to at-risk players.

AI-assisted shopping: Enhance the shopping experience with AI-powered co-shopping assistants that offer personalized recommendations and style guidance.

Why is this so exciting?

Real-time personalization: Deliver tailored experiences at scale, based on up-to-the-second user behavior.

Enhanced engagement: Create more relevant and engaging interactions that drive conversions and increase customer satisfaction.

Smarter applications: Build intelligent applications that leverage the power of real-time behavioral data and AI.

The future of behavioral data is here

Fullstory Anywhere represents a significant step forward in how businesses can leverage behavioral data. Whether you need deep analytical capabilities or real-time personalization, Fullstory Anywhere gives you the power and flexibility to unlock the full potential of your Fullstory data. Stay tuned for more updates on Anywhere: Activations, and in the meantime, explore the power of Anywhere: Warehouse and start transforming your data into actionable insights today!

