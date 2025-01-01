Updates

Portfolio Ways to Use Behavioral Data (1)
Updates, Insights4 min read
A new era of behavioral data—powered by AI for customers and teams

Fullstory expands its portfolio with new AI-driven solutions, helping teams collect, analyze, and act on behavioral data faster and more effectively.

StoryAI (2)
Updates, Insights4 min read
Powerful AI that’s built in, not bolted on

AI isn’t just an add-on—it’s the future of behavioral data. See how Fullstory’s StoryAI delivers real insights, not just reports.

Workforce (3)
Updates, Insights4 min read
Improving the digital employee experience

Optimize employee workflows with Fullstory Workforce—eliminate friction, speed up IT fixes, and cut software waste to boost efficiencies.

Anywhere (3)
Updates, Insights5 min read
The next chapter for Data Direct

Unlock the full power of your data with Fullstory Anywhere—advanced analytics and real-time personalization, built for action, not just insights.

ISO 42001
Updates, Insights3 min read
Fullstory is now ISO 42001 certified

Fullstory's new built-in AI tools meet the same rigorous security and privacy standards as all of our other features.

Customer Awards Blog
Updates, Insights5 min read
Meet the winners of Fullstory’s Customer Awards

Meet the winners of Fullstory's Customer Awards—leaders using behavioral data to drive innovation, enhance CX, and transform digital experiences.

Why is Fullcapture better
Updates, Insights5 min read
Introducing Fullcapture: The superior way to unlock behavioral data insights

Explore how Fullcapture offers unmatched insights by capturing all user interactions server-side, surpassing traditional autocapture methods.

blog-DataDirect-4-2024-1
Updates5 min read
Introducing Data Direct: Unleash the full potential of behavioral insights

Introducing Data Direct. Simplify data integration into your systems for actionable user engagement and unleash the potential of behavioral insights.

ISO 27701 - OG
Updates2 min read
Fullstory is now ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certified

How Fullstory is raising the bar on privacy and security standards for digital excellence.

