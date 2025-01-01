Use Cases

AI powered co-shopping
Use Cases, Insights2 min read
AI-powered co-shopping with Fullstory and Quantiphi

AI-powered co-shopping with Fullstory and Quantiphi uses real-time behavioral data to personalize shopping and guide customers with a smart chatbot.

High-Risk Gambling Behavior
Use Cases, Insights3 min read
Identify and address high-risk gambling behavior in real time

Fullstory and LeanConvert’s AI-powered solution helps gambling operators detect and address high-risk behavior in real time.

Effortless Support
Use Cases, Insights4 min read
Support that feels effortless—for your team and your users

Enhance customer support with AI-powered insights from Fullstory and Quantiphi—faster resolutions, happier customers, and effortless experiences.

Real-Time Personalized Shopping
Use Cases, Insights4 min read
Personalize online shopping experiences in real-time with behavioral data

Leverage data to personalize online shopping in real-time, improve conversions and enhance customer experiences even for anonymous visitors.

Use Cases, Insights4 min read
Create content that converts with behavioral insights

Learn how to create high-converting content, optimize user experience, and drive continuous improvement in your content strategy.

Use Cases4 min read
How Boohoo Group enhances digital experiences and fosters a data-driven culture with Fullstory

Discover how Boohoo enhances digital experiences and builds a data-driven culture using Fullstory’s insights and analytics tools.

Elevating B2B and B2C relationships with AI and behavioral data
Use Cases, Insights3 min read
Elevating B2B and B2C relationships with AI and behavioral data

Discover how AI and behavioral data can elevate your B2B and B2C relationships through personalized, data-driven engagement.

Use Cases3 min read
How Papa John’s elevates online interactions with precision data collection

Explore how Papa John’s improves customer journeys using data-driven insights from Fullstory and Google Cloud.

Use Cases, Insights5 min read
Benchmark Email uses Data Direct to automate workflows and activate data

Benchmark Email VP of Product Marketing Allie Wolff shares how they use Data Direct to streamline everyday processes and grow revenue.

