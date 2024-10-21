In the world of Ecommerce where your competition looms just a tab away, creating personalized shopping experiences is essential. But, today’s consumer is more privacy-conscious than ever, with 67% of US adults turning off cookies or website tracking.

As a result, businesses are investing in first-party data to understand and engage with their customers, while AI is transforming the Ecommerce landscape–offering powerful tools to personalize real-time shopping experiences and drive conversions.

Navigate the challenges

Even with emerging AI capabilities and the shift to first-party data, retailers still face severe obstacles when it comes to personalization and implementing an effective E-commerce analytics solution.

For most Ecommerce brands, 80-90% of site visitors are anonymous, making it challenging to segment shoppers and tailor experiences. The shift away from third-party cookies has also made it harder to track user behavior and effectively target audiences.

To adapt, top online retailers are turning to behavioral data from Fullstory to help grasp customer sentiment and interpret intent.

Power personalization with behavioral data

Fullstory’s in-session intelligence captures digital behavioral data in real-time–even for anonymous visitors–helping ecommerce businesses understand exactly what’s happening with each shopper during the purchasing process, create shopper segments based on that user behavior, and then leverage AI to tailor personalized, in-the-moment experiences.

With this competitive advantage, Ecommerce retailers can:

Understand user behavior : Analyze customer behavior patterns such as scrolling, highlighted text, in-session browsing history, and page contents to gain a deeper understanding of individual customer preferences

Segment shoppers : Segment shoppers based on their past behavioral patterns to target specific groups with tailored content–including new visitors that are logged out and anonymous

Provide predictive content and offers : Match shoppers with personalized offers and product recommendations based on the behavioral patterns of lookalike shoppers

Optimize offers: Dynamically adjust pricing and promotions based on individual shopper behavior and market conditions

Bring personalization to life

Here’s an example of how to use Fullstory’s Data Direct to get the most of your movable middle segment: Give them an in-the-moment offer to persuade them to purchase.

Allison is a Digital Director at Cargo, a car rental app. She wants to send timely push notifications–including custom offers to shoppers that signal they’re about to leave the app without finishing a booking.

Cargo’s tech stack includes Fullstory’s behavioral data, BigQuery data warehouse, VertexAI, Braze, and more. These tools will help Allison’s team turn signals into the real-time push notification offers she wants to send.

With Fullstory’s Data Direct, her team has all the behavioral data they need to understand shopper behaviors. Paired with BigQuery plus VertexAI, Allison’s team surfaces these signals and behaviors that indicate shoppers that are likely to abandon to train their predictive model for shopper segmentation.

At the same time, the team creates a custom event combination trigger based on that string of signals with Fullstory’s Streaming Webhooks, which kickstarts a real-time workflow in Braze.

The Braze workflow sends a push notification containing the right dynamic offer to entice the likely-to-abandon app user to complete their booking.

And, as Cargo’s predictive model continues to collect customer data, they can monitor performance and retrain it weekly (or as often as needed) to account for model drift–giving Allison’s team the very best data for future personalization efforts.

Understand the stages of intent

With a comprehensive understanding of customer behavior, Ecommerce retailers can segment customers by their stage of intent, and deliver tailored experiences to maximize each interaction.

✅ Ready to buy: Selectshoppers are ready to buy immediately. Remove any friction from their experience so they can complete their purchase.

❌ Will not buy: Some visitors are simply not going to buy. Don’t waste too much time or money on them.

💰 Movable middle: The vast majority of shoppers are on the fence. You can influence them to make a decision in the moment. Tip: Experiment with specifically-targeted nudges, powered by behavioral data, to encourage them to purchase



Make each visit feel personal

With behavioral data powering your personalization efforts, your customer shopping experience will benefit across the board.

Protect your margin: Don’t offer discounts to people who will buy anyway

Convert more revenue: Use real-time signals to nudge hesitant users

Understand the true value of traffic: Identify which traffic sources have the highest potential for conversion

Increase conversions : Present shoppers with relevant products and offers

Improve customer satisfaction : Make shoppers feel understood with tailored experiences

Boost customer loyalty: Create personalized experiences that keep customers coming back

Drive personalized shopping experiences through customer behavior insights with Fullstory

