How Papa John’s elevates online interactions with precision data collection

Delivering a top-notch online experience is just as important as serving up a beloved product. Papa John's, a household name in the food and beverage industry, is renowned not just for its mouth-watering pizzas but also for its commitment to providing an unparalleled online ordering experience. The secret ingredients? A strategic partnership with Fullstory and Google Cloud. This collaboration has empowered Papa John's to leverage advanced data collection and analytics, ensuring each customer's online journey is seamless and enjoyable.

From customer data to digital solutions

At the heart of Papa John's digital innovation is Fullstory's behavioral data platform and analytics tools. By offering insights into customer interactions on Papa John's website and mobile app, Fullstory enables Papa John’s to identify friction points and optimize its online experiences. Whether it's understanding why customers abandon carts or how they navigate menu pages, Fullstory's detailed analytics have been instrumental in delivering actionable insights into prioritizing web and mobile improvements.

"Working with Fullstory allows us to delve deep into the digital behaviors of our customers. By identifying and addressing friction points, we can enhance our online platform, making it more intuitive and customer-friendly."

Nancy Combs, VP of Digital at Papa John's

Enhancing data capabilities with Google Cloud

To simplify procurement processes, Papa John’s recently procured Fullstory through Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling their team’s to spend time and resources on what matters most.

Papa John’s also leverages Google Cloud to bolster their data cloud strategy with services like Cloud SQL, BigQuery, and Cloud Storage. By integrating Kubernetes Engine, they effectively harness data to drive innovation and distinguish themselves in the industry. Additionally, they use the Google Maps Platform to optimize customer delivery mapping, enhancing overall efficiency.

Moving towards data completeness

Papa Johns’ journey of digital excellence is marked by a pursuit of data completeness. The brand views every piece of customer data as essential, contributing to a holistic understanding of the online ordering experience. Fullstory's analytics play a pivotal role in this process, offering a lens through which Papa John's can measure and enhance their online services.

The innovative "completeness score" developed by Papa John's signifies this commitment, enabling the brand to track the depth of their customer insights and ensure that every interaction adds value to the overall customer experience.

A commitment to data-driven excellence

The collaborative synergy between Papa John's, Fullstory, and Google Cloud sets a new benchmark for the digital customer experience in the food and beverage industry.

By prioritizing advanced data collection and analytics, Papa John's is enabling their brand to grow and retain revenue while eliminating user friction. As Papa John's continues to innovate and refine its online ordering process, the brand remains committed to leveraging the latest in data analytics and technology, ensuring that every pizza lover's journey from menu browsing to checkout is as delightful as the meal itself.

Dive deeper into how Papa John’s leverages first-party behavioral data in our on-demand webinar with Google Cloud and Wizeline.