The Perfect DX Hinges on Data Collection
Dive into the world of first-party behavioral customer data and gain actionable insights with our on-demand webinar featuring Papa John's, Google Cloud, and Wizeline. This session features insights from industry leaders across various sectors, offering a comprehensive view of leveraging data for enhanced digital experiences (DX).
What You'll Get:
An analysis of thousands of global consumer responses collected in a recent Fullstory survey
An exclusive look into how the featured brands established their data collection process and the hurdles they faced along the way
Success stories highlighting how first-party behavioral data is leveraged to better understand customer needs
A crash course on how data completeness improves your DX and your AI investments
A pre-recorded Q&A session where industry experts address critical questions about first-party data, capturing user behavior and revealing genuine customer intent
Whether you're looking to refine your approach to data collection or seeking innovative ways to apply first-party data for business growth, this webinar provides the knowledge and inspiration you need to advance your digital experience strategy.