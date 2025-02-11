Did you know 91% of users won’t return after a bad digital experience?

Fast and effective issue resolution is crucial for companies, even with high ticket volumes — not only to reduce wait times but also to ensure a smooth and consistent experience for their users.

That’s why Fullstory, Quantify, and Google Cloud have partnered to introduce a generative AI–powered customer support solution.

With the combination of Fullstory’s AI Session Summary API and Quantify’s Agent Assist solution, companies can provide faster and better customer support.

Let’s say Emily is shopping on a website. She’s struggling with checkout as the product she wants isn’t available for store pickup. Her frustration is rising — both the sale and the customer are about to be lost.

Fullstory’s behavioral data platform automatically recognizes Emily’s struggle and triggers an in-session support request. Fullstory uses Google Gemini to create a summary of Emily’s session in real time. The AI-powered customer support solution tells the support agent that Emily seems frustrated.

Now, the agent can help her better and faster — saving Emily from having to repeat herself. The agent receives a knowledge base article on different delivery methods. This information helps the agent serve Emily with a quick and accurate response.

The AI assistant recommends a response to the agent who copies and pastes into the chat. Emily is now happy — and will return soon to shop again.

Resolving issues requires a clear understanding of the customer’s situation. We help agents craft delightful moments by serving the right data at the right time.

Effective issue resolution for all customers improves loyalty and increases NPS scores.

Provide efficient and seamless support that delights — with Quantify, Fullstory, and Google Cloud.

Contact us today to learn more.