Map employee journeys across internal tools
See how teams navigate work software, spot friction, and smooth the path to productivity
Unblock workflows. Unlock productivity.
Find and fix the silent slowdowns
When employees jump between tools, re-enter data, or work around broken processes, productivity stalls. Workforce surfaces these inefficiencies, so teams can eliminate wasted steps, fix what’s broken, and help people move faster with less effort.
Accelerate employee onboarding
Workforce shows exactly where new hires hit friction in onboarding tools. With clear visibility into drop-offs and delays, you can remove blockers, reduce ramp time, and help employees get productive from day one.
Eliminate rework and mistakes
Get insights on how high-performing employees are moving through workflows and share learnings to the rest of your team to reduce errors and inefficiencies.
Less time wasted, more time doing meaningful work
Too many tools, not enough real results.
Get a clear view of how employees use workplace tools. Identify underused apps, reduce software waste, and ensure your teams have what they need to work efficiently.
Clarity wins. Confusion costs.
Get visibility into how employees navigate tools and workflows. Spot where work gets stuck, resolve issues faster, and make informed decisions that improve productivity.
Lost minutes add up. Stop the leak.
Uncover blockers like extra steps, broken flows, and repetitive tasks that quietly drain team productivity.
Spot slowdowns, then streamline the flow
Session replays for internal tools
Watch how employees interact with software in real-time to uncover blockers, confusion, and inefficiencies.
Workflow performance KPIs
Track drop-offs, time spent on each app, and success rates across key workflows to spot what’s working—and what’s not.
Friction hotspot alerts
Surface rage clicks, failed submissions, and repeated actions that signal frustration and broken flows.
Cross-tool behavior insights
See how tools work together or against each other, and uncover where disconnected systems create drag.
“Workforce gives us empowerment through transparency...
...It gives me the footprint of what applications are out there. How many are out there? Who’s using them? And the frequency in which they’re using them?"
Sr. Product Manager, Digital Experience
Workforce productivity FAQs
How is this different from other analytics tools?
Is this hard to implement?
Will this replace our feedback forms or help desk?
Your software budget deserves better data
Get a clear view of how tools are used, where workflows break down, and what’s slowing your teams down. Cut waste, fix friction, and help people work smarter.