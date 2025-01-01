fs-product-icon-analytics-color
Fullstory Analytics

Customer journey intelligence

Fullstory Analytics cuts through the noise to reveal what truly drives your digital experience. Understand behavior, uncover friction, and turn every signal into smarter action.

Metrics & Dashboards
Turn digestible, real-time metrics into decisive action
Dashboard visualization showing multiple charts and metrics in a unified view, highlighting KPIs, trends, and actionable insights.
User Journey Maps
Track user journeys end-to-end, from entry to conversion
Journey map visualization showing user pathways, drop-off points, and behavioral patterns across key steps to reveal friction and optimization opportunities.
Conversion Funnels
Pinpoint wins and friction to recover revenue lost in key paths
Visual conversion funnel diagram showing user drop-off points across each step of the digital journey, highlighting friction, completion rates, and opportunities to recover lost revenue.
User Segments & Cohorts
Compare behaviors across audiences to unlock patterns
Cohort retention chart visualizing user segments over time, showing behavioral patterns, drop-off trends, and how different groups engage across key intervals.
Mobile Analytics
Get lightweight, high-fidelity mobile replay and cross-platform analytics
Illustration of mobile app analytics showing iOS and Android screens with high-fidelity session replay, cross-platform interaction data, and debugging insights unified in a single lightweight analytics view.
Session Replay
Explore user experiences with instant, AI-powered replays
Illustration of session replay showing a reconstructed user journey with clicks, scrolls, and interaction markers to visualize real behavior and diagnose friction.
Heatmaps
Visualize what users notice, ignore, or return to
Heatmap visualization showing areas of high and low user interaction, highlighting click patterns, scroll depth, and engagement hotspots across a page.
Sentiment Signals
Surface frustration signals before they affect outcomes
Visualization of sentiment signals highlighting frustration events like rage clicks, error clicks, and thrashed cursors, surfacing friction areas that need attention.

Where insight meets impact

Understand customer behavior

Gain insights into customer actions, uncover friction points, and personalize experiences with Fullstory’s behavioral data.

Improve  digital experiences

Identify and fix pain points in real time, creating seamless, engaging experiences that keep customers coming back.

Drive intelligent automation

Use real-time behavioral data and AI to automate personalized content and offers, boosting engagement effortlessly.

Accelerate data-driven decisions

Make smarter, faster decisions with clear, actionable insights from Fullstory’s behavioral data and AI-driven recommendations.

jetBlue white logo

“No more hours of replays.”

“StoryAI’s multi-session Summaries have transformed how we work. No more hours of replays—Fullstory's StoryAI instantly pinpoints where our users struggle, saving us time, improving our decisions, and helping us fix friction to give our customers the best experience possible.”

Manager, IT Digital Operations, JetBlue

Additional resources

Powerful AI that’s built in, not bolted on

AI isn’t just an add-on—it’s the future of behavioral data. See how Fullstory’s StoryAI delivers real insights, not just reports.

Illustration of growing buildings 0 - a concept of business growth with behavioral analytics tools, highlighting data-driven insights for user optimization.
7 behavior analytics tools for enterprise user insights [2025]

Discover the leading enterprise behavior analytics tools built for scale, precision, and actionable behavioral data—one of which is a clear standout.

An abstract design featuring bar and pie charts with arrows, set against a colorful gradient background - conceptual image for Fullstory Alternatives
A no-fluff look at Fullstory alternatives and why they may not work for you

Discover why Fullstory alternatives fall short. Explore Fullcapture, seamless setup, and privacy-first features that outpace outdated platforms.

Behavioral data that means business

Turn behavioral insights into action with Fullstory Analytics. Identify friction, optimize experiences, and empower teams to make smarter, real-time decisions that drive impact.