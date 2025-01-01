Solution Catalog
By Industry
- Retail & Ecommerce
Deliver effortless shopping experiences that drive loyalty and reduce costly friction.
- Food & Beverage
Simplify ordering, reduce drop-offs, and keep hungry customers coming back for more.
- Travel & Hospitality
Create connected, personalized journeys that turn first-time visitors into loyal guests.
- Insurance & Banking
Reduce digital risk, optimize customer journeys, and drive lasting loyalty.
- Gaming & Gambling
Keep players engaged with seamless, frustration-free gameplay and conversion flows.
- SaaS
Boost adoption and retention by uncovering friction across key product workflows.
By Team
- Product & Engineering Teams
Find and fix friction fast to ship better experiences with confidence.
- Data & Analytics Teams
Transform raw behavioral data into actionable insights that fuel stronger decisions.
- Customer Support Teams
Transform customer confusion into clarity and flow with full context.
- IT & Internal Support Teams
Streamline internal tools, reduce digital waste, and improve employee experience.
- Marketing & Demand Teams
Turn data noise into clear insights that power campaigns and conversions.
Resources
See how users experience every release in production to confirm what's working and catch hidden issues early.
Unify web and mobile data to reveal drop-offs and align experiences across the traveler journey.
Unify web and mobile data to reveal intent, helping deliver intuitive, loyalty-driving experiences.
See what users saw to pinpoint root cause, reduce time to resolution, and prevent recurring incidents.
Identify friction for high-value players in real time to proactively engage them and build loyalty.
Link replays and ai summaries to support tools for instant insight, cutting investigation time.
Connect campaign data to real behavior to reveal what drives results, reduce waste, and maximize ROI.
Quantify issue impact and provide session evidence to align engineering and speed up critical fixes.
Use metrics and alerts to flag broken flows and errors, preventing avoidable volume before queues spike.