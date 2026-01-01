Support users with in-app guidance
Stop guessing why users get stuck. Guide them with behavioral insight.
Turn insight into in-product action
Watch a demo to see how teams can guide users and act on in-app feedback with Guides and Surveys.
Product tours
Surgical guidance at the right moment
Generic tours treat every user the same. Product tours help recover lost conversions by triggering guidance at the moment of friction, while eliminating the need for separate adoption tools and engineering-heavy workflows.
Checklists
Guide progress with precision
Drive faster adoption by leading users through the actions that matter most. Checklists help teams define critical milestones, guide users step by step, and remove onboarding friction so progress actually turns into usage.
Smart tips
Eliminate friction before it becomes a bottleneck
Smart tips help teams address friction without guesswork. Using existing Fullstory properties, you can target specific users at key points in their journeys and keep critical workflows moving.
Hotspot beacons
Grab user attention
Highlight key areas and draw attention to what matters most in the moment. Hotspot beacons help users discover features, avoid mistakes, and move forward with confidence.
Banners
Communicate without spamming users
Deliver high-impact messages without blasting everyone. Banners can be targeted using Fullstory properties, so announcements, updates, and calls to action reach the right users at the right time and actually get noticed.
Surveys & NPS
The “why” behind the “what”
Stop collecting feedback without context. In-app surveys connect every response to real user sessions so you can see exactly what happened before, during, and after. Get quality feedback you can trust and act on immediately.
The cost of not taking action
Delayed fixes cost revenue
Bugs and broken flows sit in backlogs while users struggle in real time. Without a way to intervene, teams watch conversions drop while waiting on engineering.
Slow time to resolution
Identifying where users get stuck is only half the battle. Deploying a fix can take weeks, momentum stalls, and opportunities are lost.
Disconnected tools
Separate systems for analytics, in-app messaging, and surveys slow teams down and increase spend. The gap between discovery and action grows wider with every handoff.
Low-quality feedback
Surveys launched after the fact see low response rates and vague answers. Without context, teams are left guessing what actually went wrong.
The engine behind behavior-driven decisions
Drive deeper feature adoption
Use behavioral insight to surface underused features and guide the right users toward value in real time.
Improve user onboarding
Adapt onboarding to user attributes and behavior, helping new users reach value faster with relevant, in-context guidance.
Guide users through hurdles
Respond to friction as it happens with targeted guidance that helps users move forward without leaving the product.
Frequently asked questions
How is Guides and Surveys different from other digital adoption platforms?
What can I build with Guides and Surveys?
How customizable is Guides and Surveys?
What platforms does Guides and Surveys support?
How easy is it to get started?
Close the loop from insight to action
Guides and Surveys connects behavioral insight to in-product action, empowering product teams to deploy guidance, collect customer feedback, and measure impact without engineering.