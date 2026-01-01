Delayed fixes cost revenue

Bugs and broken flows sit in backlogs while users struggle in real time. Without a way to intervene, teams watch conversions drop while waiting on engineering.

Slow time to resolution

Identifying where users get stuck is only half the battle. Deploying a fix can take weeks , momentum stalls, and opportunities are lost.

Disconnected tools

Separate systems for analytics, in-app messaging, and surveys slow teams down and increase spend. The gap between discovery and action grows wider with every handoff.

Low-quality feedback

Surveys launched after the fact see low response rates and vague answers. Without context, teams are left guessing what actually went wrong.