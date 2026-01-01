Background
Stop guessing why users get stuck. Guide them with behavioral insight.

Turn insight into in-product action

Watch a demo to see how teams can guide users and act on in-app feedback with Guides and Surveys.

An illustration demonstrating the implementation of product tours, featuring a personalized 'Welcome' modal and 'Start tour' button overlaid on a dashboard.

Product tours

Surgical guidance at the right moment

Generic tours treat every user the same. Product tours help recover lost conversions by triggering guidance at the moment of friction, while eliminating the need for separate adoption tools and engineering-heavy workflows.

An in-app interface example of onboarding checklists featuring a 'Get Started' widget with a progress bar and itemized user tasks.

Checklists

Guide progress with precision

Drive faster adoption by leading users through the actions that matter most. Checklists help teams define critical milestones, guide users step by step, and remove onboarding friction so progress actually turns into usage.

An in-app interface example displaying smart tips and tooltips that appear over input fields and help icons to provide contextual guidance.

Smart tips

Eliminate friction before it becomes a bottleneck

Smart tips help teams address friction without guesswork. Using existing Fullstory properties, you can target specific users at key points in their journeys and keep critical workflows moving.

An in-app interface example of feature announcements where a hotspot triggers a 'New feature alert' tooltip featuring a notification bell and a 'Learn more' button.

Hotspot beacons

Grab user attention

Highlight key areas and draw attention to what matters most in the moment. Hotspot beacons help users discover features, avoid mistakes, and move forward with confidence.

An in-app interface example showing how banners function as top-bar announcements, displayed here as a full-width webinar notification with a 'Learn more' button

Banners

Communicate without spamming users

Deliver high-impact messages without blasting everyone. Banners can be targeted using Fullstory properties, so announcements, updates, and calls to action reach the right users at the right time and actually get noticed.

An in-app interface example of surveys and NPS featuring a customer experience feedback modal with emoji ratings and a corresponding analytics bar displaying response data.

Surveys & NPS

The “why” behind the “what”

Stop collecting feedback without context. In-app surveys connect every response to real user sessions so you can see exactly what happened before, during, and after. Get quality feedback you can trust and act on immediately.

The cost of not taking action

An illustration depicting the financial impact of user frustration, showing a stressed individual and an angry emoji alongside a session recording that pinpoints the broken website flow causing the issue.

Delayed fixes cost revenue

Bugs and broken flows sit in backlogs while users struggle in real time. Without a way to intervene, teams watch conversions drop while waiting on engineering.

Slow time to resolution

Identifying where users get stuck is only half the battle. Deploying a fix can take weeks, momentum stalls, and opportunities are lost.

Disconnected tools

Separate systems for analytics, in-app messaging, and surveys slow teams down and increase spend. The gap between discovery and action grows wider with every handoff.

Low-quality feedback

Surveys launched after the fact see low response rates and vague answers. Without context, teams are left guessing what actually went wrong.

From insight to action

The engine behind behavior-driven decisions

  • Drive deeper feature adoption

    Use behavioral insight to surface underused features and guide the right users toward value in real time.

  • Improve user onboarding

    Adapt onboarding to user attributes and behavior, helping new users reach value faster with relevant, in-context guidance.

  • Guide users through hurdles

    Respond to friction as it happens with targeted guidance that helps users move forward without leaving the product.

