Create delighted customers who keep coming back
Help your customers at every turn with complete information on their interactions.
Empathize
Watch exactly what the user is going through to provide tailored solutions and tips for a smoother experience.
Innovate
Understand real user behaviors for collaborative conversations with Product, Engineering, and more.
Retain
Keep customers coming back with proactive support that can be tied to dollars and sense.
See what your customers see–and more
CX and support teams across industries and regions choose Fullstory to make their work easier. Here's why.
With Fullstory
- Identify the issue, resolve it quickly, and Slack it to engineering to remediate future issues
- Meet (and exceed) your KPIs for CSAT and NPS
- Retain customers and protect revenue with superior service
- Play a crucial role in shaping better app, site, or software experiences by advocating for customers
Without Fullstory
- Go back and forth with the customer over 17 emails and four calls to understand the issue
- Do everything in your power to make a customer happy, but get an angry review anyway
- Lose customers to avoidable friction and overall subpar experiences
- Ask engineers to make changes for users–but without concrete data to support the priority
“An amazing tool to get to the bottom of things!”
“The very best thing about Fullstory is that you can now verify actions taken in a user's account. You can see where an issue occurred, where any confusion may lie, and just a full account of what happened for a support ticket. It has greatly reduced the need to make tickets to our development team for help and empowers our support team to resolve issues on their own.”
Customer experience analytics is the process of studying and understanding how customers interact with a business at different stages.