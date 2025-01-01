Keep workflows smooth and support tickets low
A support solution built for internal teams
Support that runs smoother, with less strain
Help employees help themselves
Workforce reveals which tools go unused or create confusion. Eliminate redundancy, reduce support complexity, and help employees stay focused on the tools that drive meaningful work.
Fix the flows that flood support
Workforce pinpoints where internal tools create confusion, so you can remove friction fast. Companies have used it to cut support ticket volume by half—saving hours and reducing strain on IT.
Catch issues before they create tickets
Workforce highlights silent friction like failed actions, repeated clicks, and broken flows. Resolve problems early to keep teams productive and support load low.
Help your team help your customers, faster
Accelerate resolution times
Spot issues instantly and skip the guesswork. Fullstory’s trusted behavioral insights now extend to your internal tools, revealing what went wrong so IT teams can resolve issues faster.
Offer in-the-moment support
Help employees flag issues from within the tools they’re using. Eliminate the need for detailed reports or time-consuming reproduction steps.
Deliver context-rich support
Give IT instant access to session replays and environment details, so they can see what happened, understand the issue, and resolve it faster—with fewer follow-ups.
Turn every ticket into a victory
Fix issues faster with instant visbilty
Support teams can fix issues faster with instant visibility into what employees saw and did—no guesswork needed.
Spot friction as it happens
Catch failed actions, rage clicks, and repeated behavior as they unfold to prevent issues from escalating.
Let AI surface the moments that matter
AI summaries of employee sessions highlight problem patterns so teams can skip the digging and start solving.
“Workforce gives us empowerment through transparency...
...It gives me the footprint of what applications are out there. How many are out there? Who’s using them? And the frequency in which they’re using them?"
Sr. Product Manager, Digital Experience
Your software budget deserves better data
Get a clear view of how tools are used, where workflows break down, and what’s slowing your teams down. Cut waste, fix friction, and help people work smarter.