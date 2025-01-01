Background
Fullstory Workforce

Keep workflows smooth and support tickets low

A support solution built for internal teams

How Workforce improves internal support

Support that runs smoother, with less strain

Help employees help themselves

Workforce reveals which tools go unused or create confusion. Eliminate redundancy, reduce support complexity, and help employees stay focused on the tools that drive meaningful work.

Fix the flows that flood support

Workforce pinpoints where internal tools create confusion, so you can remove friction fast. Companies have used it to cut support ticket volume by half—saving hours and reducing strain on IT.

Catch issues before they create tickets

Workforce highlights silent friction like failed actions, repeated clicks, and broken flows. Resolve problems early to keep teams productive and support load low.

Workforce Benefits

Help your team help your customers, faster

Accelerate resolution times

Spot issues instantly and skip the guesswork. Fullstory’s trusted behavioral insights now extend to your internal tools, revealing what went wrong so IT teams can resolve issues faster.

Offer in-the-moment support

Help employees flag issues from within the tools they’re using. Eliminate the need for detailed reports or time-consuming reproduction steps.

Deliver context-rich support

Give IT instant access to session replays and environment details, so they can see what happened, understand the issue, and resolve it faster—with fewer follow-ups.

Core Capabilities

Turn every ticket into a victory

  • Fix issues faster with instant visbilty

    Support teams can fix issues faster with instant visibility into what employees saw and did—no guesswork needed.

  • Spot friction as it happens

    Catch failed actions, rage clicks, and repeated behavior as they unfold to prevent issues from escalating.

  • Let AI surface the moments that matter

    AI summaries of employee sessions highlight problem patterns so teams can skip the digging and start solving.

“Workforce gives us empowerment through transparency...

...It gives me the footprint of what applications are out there. How many are out there? Who’s using them? And the frequency in which they’re using them?"

Sr. Product Manager, Digital Experience

Workforce internal support FAQs

Your software budget deserves better data 

Get a clear view of how tools are used, where workflows break down, and what’s slowing your teams down. Cut waste, fix friction, and help people work smarter.