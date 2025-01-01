When your users act, so do you
Anywhere: Activation turns live signals into real-time actions across teams
Smarter signals. Stronger outcomes.
Deliver real-time context into support workflows
Fullstory Activation streams behavioral data into agent tools like Salesforce and Intercom—providing instant visibility into friction points, recent actions, and customer intent. No digging. Just the context both human agents and AI-powered chatbots need to resolve issues faster.
Turn live signals into personalized experiences
Clicks, scrolls, and hovers signal what users need at the moment. Your journey agent uses those behaviors to trigger real-time updates to content, offers, or layout to reduce friction, increase relevance, and drive conversion while intent is high.
Auto-stream behavioral data. No tags. No tickets.
Unlike tools that require days of manual tagging, Fullstory captures every interaction automatically and streams structured data into your stack to power audience building, personalization, and smarter attribution—no dev support needed.
Step in before VIPs step out
Identify and assist high-value customers the moment they log in. Fullstory Activation streams behavioral signals into live chat, CX, and automation platforms to trigger “white glove” experiences—like concierge chat, session fixes, or instant escalation—before they ever have to ask.
Turn intent into revenue with smart product suggestions
Spot high-intent behaviors like bundling or multi-category browsing, then instantly trigger personalized recommendations, styling tips, or upsells. Guide shoppers to a higher-value cart with less effort.
Catch drop-offs before they cost you
When someone stalls mid-form, that’s your moment to act. Your journey agent triggers autofill suggestions, saves progress, or launches live support to remove blockers and help users complete the journey.
Activate real-time insights, personalize every touchpoint
Personalize in the moment
Deliver tailored content, support, and offers the moment behavior happens, not after your customer has moved on.
Deliver top-tier support
Give agents real-time context to resolve issues faster. Flag problems early, reduce escalations, and improve satisfaction across the board.
Enhance customer experience
Respond to frustrations, intent signals, and milestones with experiences that feel personal, relevant, and seamless.
Next level personalization
Elevate your workflows across your entire tech stack
Support Platform Integrations
Fullstory Activation integrates seamlessly with leading support platforms to deliver behavioral context directly into the tools your teams already use.
Marketing Automation
Send in-the-moment campaign triggers to Shopify, Unbounce, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and more.
Analytics & CDPs
Enrich user profiles, power segmentation, and enable attribution using platforms like Segment, mParticle, and Tealium.
Conversational AI Assistants
Activate AI-powered shopping and support bots using platforms like Invoca, Kustomer, Olark, and Intercom based on real-time user signals.
Implementation Partners
Trusted partners like Quantiphi and Lean Convert can help configure, deploy, and optimize your Fullstory Activation setup.
Personalization & A/B Testing
Optimize experiences in real time with tools like Dynamic Yield, Adobe Target, and Optimizely. Behavioral signals feed directly into your personalization logic.
