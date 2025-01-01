Coworkers looking at a computer together
IT & Internal Support Teams

Power digital reliability with behavioral data

Get instant context for incidents, share what matters with Engineering, and cut time-to-resolution.

Fix

Resolve issues before they impact users. See what users saw, pinpoint root cause, and restore service fast.

Validate

Catch friction and verify releases with real-time experience signals to mitigate incidents quickly.

Prioritize

Simplify compliance and governance by using evidence to meet audit needs and prioritize high-value fixes.

Session Playlist in Salesforce showing a 'Potential Log in issue', helping IT teams quickly pinpoint the root cause of internal app failures.

Fix

Resolve issues before they impact users.

See what users saw alongside console and network details to pinpoint root cause fast. Reproduce, validate, and resolve without long QA cycles.

Resolve issues with complete context ➔

Fullstory Workforce dashboard showing Loom app usage surpassing Expected Users, helping IT verify software performance and mitigate production incidents

Validate

Mitigate incidents with real-time experience signals.

Catch early friction like failed actions, abnormal drop-offs, and rage clicks. Alert the right owners and verify release health in production.

Learn to spot issues before they spread ➔

User filter interface showing a 'Pinch-to-zoom' gesture, enabling Internal Support to size impact and create an audit-ready trail for digital governance.

Prioritize

Simplify compliance and strengthen digital governance.

Create an audit-ready trail with session evidence and verified fixes. Size impact, align teams, and focus effort where it protects reliability most.

Prioritize work that matters most ➔

"Fullstory is the clearest window we have into our customer's experience"

"I love how easy it is to generate insights when I'm curious about an area of our product. I also appreciate that we now have the opportunity to pair Fullstory data with other insights in our data warehouse."

Jason T.

Director of Product

integrations

Connect your ecosystem for complete visibility

Plug Fullstory into your existing IT stack to streamline workflows across monitoring, support, and collaboration tools. Share real-time context through APIs, Webhooks, Session Links, and integrations with platforms like Jira, Slack, and more.

See our integrations