Background
fs-product-icon-anywhere
Fullstory Anywhere: Warehouse

Unified data. Clearer insights. Better outcomes.

anywhere-warehouse-hero

Unlock the full potential of your tech stack with Fullstory behavioral data

Get a demo

Unlock deeper insights — without limits

Group 27366

Connect for 360º view

Understand the full customer journey

Blend Fullstory’s behavioral data with your CRM, marketing automation, and analytics tools to get a complete, connected view of how users engage across every touchpoint. See the whole journey, including what users do anonymously before they sign up, and link it to their eventual customer behavior.

Group 27287 (2)

Uncover hidden trends

Accelerate cross-functional analyses

Perform custom, historical analysis with a tapestry of rich signals – what users saw, where they hesitated, and the precise errors they encountered. By joining Fullstory data with other datasets, you can build custom metrics and uncover nuanced patterns to optimize experiences with unparalleled precision.

Frame 27191 (4)

Predict with AI models

Fuel more accurate and insightful AI models

Fullstory behavioral data, combined with your existing business metrics in your warehouse, allows you to build sophisticated predictive models (e.g., churn prediction, customer lifetime value) that account for the nuances of user behavior and specific friction points encountered, leading to smarter, data-driven decisions across your organization.

Transform insights into strategic advantages

Gain unparalleled strategic clarity

Gain unparalleled strategic clarity

Turn raw data into custom "Why" signals to uncover a complete view of behavioral, marketing, and customer trends in the user journey.

Accelerate insight to action

Accelerate insight to action

Quickly spot and fix friction to improve funnels and customer experience. Fullstory exports to data warehouses and cloud tools so teams can work where it matters most.

Empower every team with behavioral intelligence

Empower every team with behavioral intelligence

Teams across the organization use insights in the tools they already know, enabling faster action and smarter decisions without disrupting workflows.

Two paths to data-driven insights
Two paths to data-driven insights
How Fullstory Delivers Data to Your Team

Two paths to data-driven insights

Partners Ecosystem

Elevate your workflows across your entire tech stack

Warehouses & Storage

Warehouses & Storage

Simplified tables and raw event exports for platforms like Snowflake, BigQuery, Rudderstack and more.

Conversational AI Assistants

Conversational AI Assistants

Activate AI-powered shopping and support bots using platforms like Invoca, Kustomer, Olark, and Intercom based on real-time user signals.

Data Management & CDPs

Data Management & CDPs

Join behavioral data with CDPs and CRM systems for deeper segmentation and smarter personalization.

BI & Analytics

BI & Analytics

Enable advanced dashboards and predictive models in ABTasty, Intercom, Qualtrics and more.

Frequently asked questions

What’s the difference between warehouse and cloud storage exports?

How often is data exported?

How is my data secured during the export process?

Are there any limits on the amount of data I can export?

Can I customize which specific data points or events are exported?

Ready to streamline your path to action?

Anywhere: Warehouse gives your team structured data from the start—eliminating cleanup and accelerating time to insight.